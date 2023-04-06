Jonah Hill’s result with Keanu Reeves lands at Apple





Plot details have emerged for Jonah Hill’s directorial project at Apple, who is also developing his Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese.

Jonah Hill remains in business with Apple. His next directorial project, “Outcome,” which was first announced in November, has landed on the streamer. As previously reported, Keanu Reeves will star in the film, co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods, but new plot details emerged with the release of Wednesday’s news. “Outcome” will star Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must delve into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after being extorted with a mysterious music video from his past. Apple Original Films landed “Outcome” in a competitive situation, according to the streamer. The film will be produced by Matt Dines and Hill under their Strong Baby banner. The film marks the latest collaboration between Hill and Apple Original Films, who are also developing a Grateful Dead biopic with Martin Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, to be directed by Scorsese, with Hill as Jerry Garcia and producing under Strong Baby, and written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Hill and Dines will also produce for Strong Baby. (Apple will release Scorsese’s ambitious “Killers of the Flower Moon” at Cannes in May before bringing it to theaters in the fall.) Related Related Reeves recently starred in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ now in theaters at Lionsgate, and will appear in ‘John Wick’ spin-off film ‘Ballerina’ opposite franchise regulars and newcomers including Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and Ian McShane. The film will be released on June 7, 2024, also from Lionsgate. “John Wick: Chapter 4” recently crossed the $250 million mark at the worldwide box office. Oscar nominee Hill (“The Wolf of Wall Street”) made his “Mid90s” directorial debut at A24 in 2018. “Outcome” at Apple marks a departure from his recent partnership with Netflix, where he helmed the autobiographical documentary “Stutz”. illustrating his mental health journey with therapist Dr. Phil Stutz. Meanwhile, “You People,” which he stars in and co-wrote with director Kenya Barris, hit Netflix in January. Hill also directed a single episode of Adam McKay’s HBO series “Winning Time.” Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

