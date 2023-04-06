Nobody wants casting





Jakarta – Actress Priyanka Chopra seems to resent some people in Bollywood. He felt he was played by them while climbing his career in the Indian entertainment industry. This was told by Nick Jonas’ wife in a podcast called Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard. Priyanka vividly remembers that she started entering the entertainment world at the age of 17 after winning Miss World in 2000. It only took him 3 years to make his debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, but unfortunately his career was played out after that. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “I was forced and kicked out by the industry (Bollywood). People started not wanting to choose me anymore with reasons… I often argued with people. I’m fed up with politics, I just want to take a break,” he said. . Several years later, Priyanka Chopra also received a tempting offer, namely a contract with a record label in the United States in 2011. “Music gives me the opportunity to go to other parts of the world, not movies that I’ve always wanted. But I have to court certain clubs and groups of people and that’s going to require, like, m humiliation and me I’ve been working for a long time so I don’t feel like doing it. “So when this thing happened, I loved it. I was going to America and (record label) Interscope was amazing. The job has also seen Chopra work with the likes of Pitbull, Will.i.am and RedOne. “I had dinner with Bruce Springsteen and his wife. I was living the dream,” he said. However, it was not the music but the acting that brought Chopra Jonas recognition in the United States, including Quantico where he became the first South Asian to lead a drama series on an American network. The series ran for three seasons, from 2015 to 2018 on ABC. Aware of her insufficient acting skills, Priyanka Chopra began to study acting. “So every job I got, small roles I used to build my filmography in English. There were a lot of people who knew me through Indian films who wondered why I would go to Hollywood and would accept small roles and B-movies,” he said. remember. This manifestation also paid off where he started to gain attention through several big projects such as Baywatch, The Matrix Resurrections and The White Tiger. Now he’s busy with promos for his new series with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci called Citadel. Watch the video “Priyanka Chopra admits she feels stuck in Bollywood“

