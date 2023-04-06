AI is coming for voice actors. Artists around the world should take note

Aa voice actor, I know how passionately people can become attached to cartoons, how visceral the sense of belonging that comes from loving a character can be. The characters I’ve voiced have inspired both wholesome and evil fan art. They even inspired fan art of me as a person (luckily just the wholesome kind, as far as I can tell). I get emails asking me to provide everything from birthday wishes to personal details. Sometimes shippers offer fees. If I knew better, I’d be on Cameo – or maybe OnlyFans.

All of this probably means I should be concerned about recent trends in artificial intelligence, which is encroaching on voiceover work in a way similar to how it threatens the work of visual artists and writers, both financially and ethically. The creep is just beginning, with dubbing companies forming software to replace human actors and tech companies introducing digital audiobook narration. But AI poses a threat to job opportunities at all levels by giving producers the tools to recreate their favorite voices on demand, without performers’ knowledge or consent and without additional compensation. It’s clear that AI will transform the arts sector, and the voiceover industry offers an early and troubling model of what that future might look like.

In January, the Guardian reported that Apple had quietly launched a catalog of books narrated by AI voices. Apple is positioning the move as a way to empower independent authors and small publishers during a period of audiobook growth, allowing their work to hit the market within a month or two of publication, as it wouldn’t have the chance otherwise. Their offering makes the costly and time-consuming process of converting text to audio – from selecting and hiring an actor, booking studio space, hiring a director and engineer, recording painstaking every page and line until it’s perfect – more accessible to writers and editors with fewer resources. Eligible writers get a single choice of the type of voice they’d like to narrate their book – the two options are soprano and baritone – and Apple will select the best voice based on that designation associated with the content. The guidelines explain that fiction and romance are ideal genres for this treatment and add, somewhat cautiously, that eroticism is not accepted.

Listening to the voice samples, I was first impressed with the Soprano option. Soprano sounds like a soothing, competent reader – but, I soon realised, one with a limited emotional range that quickly becomes distracting (the politics of non-eroticism began to sound more like an acknowledgment of the limits of the system than mere puritanism). There’s no doubt in my mind that a living artist would do a better job, which when it comes to conversations around AI-generated art feels less and less like a new conclusion – with any efficiency gain, you are of course giving up something essential in the exchange. In this case, it is the author as well as the public who are the losers.

When I audition for audiobooks, I send a sample recording of a few pages. It is subject to review by the editor and author, who have a say in whether they find my voice appropriate to tell their story. Unlike Soprano, I’m also a package – I can adapt my voice instantly to offer a range of characters, an ability that my AI competition still missing. Apple’s guidelines state that the voice selection cannot be changed once your request is submitted. The process foreshadows an industry capable of producing more content faster and for less, but it is not necessarily one that produces good art. The flat narration may not bother the listener who listens to their audio at 1.5x speed or those who view books as merely an information delivery system. But until the AI ​​gets good enough to render a wider emotional spectrum and range of character voices – and I’m afraid it does – it may well let the listener down into narrative absorption. or emotional depth.

B without the risks of AI go beyond concerns about a flood of bad art. On the contrary, there are immediate concerns about its effects on the livelihoods of actors and, above all, on their intellectual property rights. A month after the news of the audiobook was announced, Motherboard published a piece on the rise of a disconcerting contractual clause which asks performers to consent to the synthetic generation of their voice, sometimes without additional remuneration. The actors, naturally, began to panic. Honestly, I don’t know how to fight all the AI ​​companies stealing our voices, but this should be a concern for everyone, not just actors, tweeted Tara Strong, whose long career includes the voice of Timmy Turner in my godparents are magic and Miss Minutes in the Disney+ series Loki.

Other actors have raised concerns about a future where their voices proliferate online without their consent. Think of all those emails I’ve received from fans asking me to send birthday wishes: why involve the artist if you can just feed a few hours of their voice into a generator and have them say what you want ?

There’s a chance AI could even upend the way we think about casting. It is common to hire celebrities for animated projects, relying on the recognizability of their voices to attract viewers. What if Morgan Freeman has a scheduling conflict or just wants a new passive income stream and grants his voice to Pixar for the next decade? The actor in question doesn’t even have to be alive – a few key decisions made by a celebrity estate and, all of a sudden, contemporary voice actors could find themselves up against the legendary Mel Blanc for their next gig.

Performers’ unions recognize these risks and are beginning to fight for protections. In March, SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents film and television actors in the United States, issued a statement saying that any contract involving AI and digital dubbing requires companies to negotiate with the union. In Canada, ACTRA Toronto recognized the encroachment of AI on voice work in its 2023/24 operational plan, in which it committed to adopting an artist-centric approach that involves strengthening the laws on the copyright and intellectual property for digital performances. In Italy, voice actors are already on strike. Historically, these types of negotiations arise with changes in media and technology. I am optimistic that unions will put in place protections preventing the total replacement of voice actors, but they must act quickly to keep pace with technological developments.

Maybe the replacement is the wrong frame. What AI software is trained to do is fundamentally different from what artists do. Even though automated voices are becoming more sophisticated, they are still trained to imitate rather than create. If they aren’t already, I’m sure developers will soon trick algorithms into reading a line three different ways (try the following sadder) and the AI ​​will give them exactly what they want. But it won’t give them the thing they don’t have know whatever they want – a comically devastating ad-lib or a moment of improvisation between the cast members. Voiceover actors, like all artists, will persist as long as creators and audiences value authenticity. Yes, animation is where adult humans play two-dimensional forest creatures, but the industry has matured to such an extent that it values ​​the casting of children as racialized child characters and actors to express racialized characters. Intent is part of what distinguishes art from mere content. It’s easy to replace a process, but it’s harder to dislodge an entire value system, no matter how much overhead it saves.

Tajja Isen is the author of Some of My Best Friends: Lip Essays and a contributing writer for The Walrus. She edited for Catapultthe walrus and Electrical literature.