Akshay Kumar-Suriya to Deepika Padukone-Samantha, 5 Bollywood-South collabs we want to see ASAP. Wednesday Wishlist

By Zinia Bandyopadhyay: The Hindi film industry has long been considered superior for its pan-Indian presence. It never meant that other industries weren’t as good. However, their exposure was limited. With subtitles and the rise of OTT, boundaries continue to blur. Even though it may take a while for many regional industries to catch up with the popularity enjoyed by Bollywood, there is no doubt that audiences across the country love content from Southern film industries – Tamil, Telugu , Kannada and Malayalam. The borders are also erased by crossings. So while Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be part of Nag Ashwins’ K Project, with Prabhas in the male lead, Janhvi Kapoor makes her Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR with NTR 30. That’s Not All – Jr NTR will collaborate with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space Nayathara and Vijay Sethupathi in Atlees Jawan. These crosses make us so excited that we want more! On Wednesday Wishlist, here are five Bollywood-South crossovers we want to see turn into reality soon. DEEPIKA PADUKONE AND SAMANTHA Deepika Padukone proved her mettle as an action heroine with her performance in Pathaan. Plus, we’ll see more of that side of her with Fighter. Samantha, on the other hand, wowed us with her flawless performance in The Family Man 2 and will show more of her moves in Raj and DKs Citadel. Now imagine those two ladies thrown next to each other! Can there be anything more perfect? Yes, if Katrina Kaif also joins the two! AKSHAY KUMAR AND SURIYA Of course, Akshay Kumar and Suriya are collaborating for the Soorarai Pootrus Hindi remake, but we won’t be able to see them on screen. Suriya is said to have a cameo, but can that be enough to satiate the audience? Treat them both to a movie together and hopefully the audience will be thrilled! They’ll totally nail it as brothers, won’t they? SRK AND YASH This is what we would call an explosion! The Kannada star had carved out a niche with KGF. The loot he had would rightly compliment Shah Rukh Khan’s on-screen presence and command. And if they have to lock the horns… We say, make it happen ASAP! ALLU ARJUN AND KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryans’ attempt to step into Allu Arjuns’ shoes in Shehzada might not have been successful, but he would look great on screen with Ala star Vaikunthapurramuloo, don’t you think? Kartik might prove to be an ideal partner to match Allu Arjun’s superb energy, but will likely struggle to match his dance moves. However, there is no doubt that they look great on screen. Allu Arjun and Kartik Aaryan. RAM CHARAN AND RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh is a chameleon who can play any role and Ram Charan is the man who has proven his talent and is always ready to mold himself to the needs of directors. We’d definitely say they should be cast together in a movie. The calm of Ram Charan would be a contrast with the hyper energy that radiates Ranveer. They would be perfect like modern-day Jai-Veeru, don’t you think? Ranveer Singh and Ram Charan Let us know which South Bollywood actors would you like to see together on screen. Also, which pair do you think should be picked right away? Edited by: Zinia Bandyopadhyay Posted on: April 5, 2023

