Siddharth Anand at the controls of “Tiger vs Pathaan”





Mumbai: The Bollywood spy universe is witnessing a post Big Bang moment. After it was earlier reported that Jr NTR would be joining “War 2” as an antagonist, another spy universe movie has face-locked for the director designation. The film “Tiger vs Pathaan” will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who is benefiting from the historic success of “Pathaan”. The film will feature a ruthless showdown between two of India’s biggest movie superstars – Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Speaking about the new development, a seasoned business source said, “Aditya Chopra has immense confidence in Siddharth Anand to deliver a great visual spectacle that has never been seen before with ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. Siddharth gets a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reuniting for their first full-fledged movie since ‘Karan Arjun’ and Siddharth will also get all the support he needs to mount ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ as the biggest movie ever. which India has never produced. Earlier, Sidharth fans were disappointed that he won’t be directing ‘War 2’ – his 2019 hit director’s sequel when Ayan Mukerji was tasked as director, but it looks like producer Aditya Chopra is confiding in Sid greater responsibility having seen his brilliant work extracting the best of SRK and Salman in the crossover scene of ‘Pathaan’ and also looking at his brilliant box office charts given his treble hit with ‘Bang Bang !’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. The source further mentioned, “The war chest of YRF and all of its creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in Indian cinema history as a record blockbuster.” YRF Spy Universe is now one of the biggest IPs in Indian cinema. Chronologically, YRF’s spy universe began in 2012 when Salman Khan took over the role of Tiger in “Ek Tha Tiger”. In 2017, Salman reprized the role of the super-spy in “Tiger Zinda Hai”. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan burst into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in “War.” With ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF spy universe as super-agent Pathaan and delivered a massive global blockbuster. However, this universe’s spy crossover only began with “Pathaan” in what will go down in the pages of history as one of the finest cinematic moments in mainstream Hindi cinema.

