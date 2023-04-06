Bollywood actress Neha Sharma buys Mercedes-Benz GLE for Rs 1 crore [Video]





Actress Neha Sharma and her sister Aisha Sharma posted a video with their new car – a Mercedes-Benz GLE. The mid-size luxury SUV sold in India is priced between Rs 88 lakh and Rs 1.05 crore, ex-showroom for the top-end variant. Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma shared a video during the delivery of the new car. They own the GLE 400d variant of the car. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is sold in the Indian market only in Long Wheelbase (LWB) variant. The LWB makes it very popular among celebrities who prefer to take the back seats. The wheelbase of the new Mercedes-Benz GLE measures a whopping 2,995mm while the overall length of the car is 4,294mm. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 There are three variants of the Mercedes-Benz GLE which are selling in the Indian market. The entry level variant – 300d is powered by a four-cylinder diesel engine that produces a maximum power of 245hp and a maximum torque of 500Nm. The more powerful 400d is powered by a six-cylinder diesel engine that generates peak of 325 hp and peak torque of 700 Nm. The most powerful variant is the 450MATIC, which is powered by a petrol engine option. The engine produces a maximum power of 365 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. All engine options receive a 9-speed automatic transmission. The top-end variant also gets the 4MATIC AWD system. The Mercedes-Benz GLE comes with features like air suspension, multi-beam LED headlights, high performance LED headlights, panoramic sunroof, underride protection and aluminum running boards. The cabin is equipped with 64-colour ambient lighting, leather upholstery, digital driver display, touchscreen infotainment system, blinds, multifunction steering wheel, automatic air conditioning, wireless charging and many other options. Kangana Ranaut also has a pre-facelift GLE. There are many other celebrities who own the GLE. Aryan and Suhana Khan own the Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Recently Suhana and Aryan Khan, the children of Shahrukh Khan, were seen being dropped off at the airport in a brand new Mercedes-AMG GLE43. Equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine, the Mercedes GLE 43 AMG coupé delivers a maximum power of 367 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm. The engine is mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox, allowing the GLE Coupé to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. With a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h, this SUV also has a four-wheel drive system. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

