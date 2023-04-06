We’ll make them run for their money: Salman on Bollywood’s next generation actors





Younger Hindi film actors are talented and hard-working, says Salman Khan, but the big five, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and himself of course, will “wear them down, take them out”. and make them ”run for their money”. Rooted for his group of contemporaries, who ruled the Hindi film industry for several decades, the 57-year-old superstar said they would not give ground. “All these guys are really good, talented, hardworking and focused. But the five of us are not going to give up so easily. Who are there in the five – Shah Rukh, Aamir, me, Akshay and Ajay,’ Salman said during a press conference for the 68th Filmfare Awards on Wednesday night. ”We will make them run for their money. We’re going to wear them out, pull them out,” he said in response to a question that young people will have a long-term impact on. While Aamir is 58, Salman and Shah Rukh are 57, Akshay is 55 and Ajay is 54. Salman also argued for censorship on OTT platforms, saying content on the web contains too much “nudity, vulgarity and violence”. “I think there should be some form of censorship on OTT because there is too much nudity, vulgarity, violence and swearing, other content. This should stop as everything is there on smartphones these days… I understand if a 15-16 year old is watching such content but does it look good if your little girl is watching it ? ”So I think the content should be verified on OTT. The cleaner the content, the better. It will be watched even more,” he said. The actor said such content could also embarrass the artists involved. “If you’ve played certain scenes, like having sex, kissing, or exposing yourself, and then you walk into your building and have your guard watching your content… I just don’t think that’s good , especially for security reasons . “We don’t need to do that, a little is good but there was too much in the middle. Now it’s under control. People started making a lot of good, decent content,” Salman said. He also talked about the series of Hindi movies which failed to perform at the box office. The actor, who is currently awaiting the release of his latest film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, said the filmmakers were confident about their content, but it didn’t always result in a good movie. ”I’ve been hearing for a long time that our Hindi films aren’t working. If you make bad films, how will they work? Everyone thinks they do ‘Mughal-E-Azam’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ and ‘DDLJ’ but it doesn’t happen. “Some of the directors today that I’ve interacted with and I can name them too but won’t…they only understand India from Andheri to Colaba, which isn’t what ‘is India… We have very cool directors and producers who want to make certain types of films, but they don’t work.” Audiences, Salman said, want to watch Indian films. ”Now some films have finally worked out because they are purely Indian films. Families go to see these films at the cinema.” (This story has not been edited by the Devdiscourse team and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

