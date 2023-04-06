Entertainment
Salman Khan explains why ‘Hindi films don’t work’: Galat picture banaoge toh… | Bollywood
Salman Khan attended a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday. The actor spoke about the box office failure of Bollywood movies in the recent past and said he has long said that “Hindi movies don’t work”. Salman explained why he thinks this is the case when talking about today’s filmmakers, who are “too cool”. He also questioned their “understanding of India”. Read also : Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir, I, Akshay, Ajay, we will tire them out, says Salman Khan on competition with new generation of actors
Apart from films such as last year’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva and Drishyam 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release Pathaan, many Bollywood films have not done well at the box office since the Covid-19 pandemic. Salman was asked about this at a recent event, when he talked about filmmakers not making the right movies.
I’ve been saying for a long time that our Hindi movies don’t work. Galat picture banaoge toh kaise chalegi (If you make bad films, how will they work)? Today, filmmakers have a different understanding of India. They feel it’s from Andheri to Colaba. The filmmakers I met and interacted with; they are too cool. They make that kind of content. However, Hindustan is quite different. They leave from the east of the train stations,” ETimes quoted Salman as saying during a recent media interaction.
Salman added, I hope my words don’t come to bite me. Bhari nahi padhna chaiye (People shouldn’t ask what kind of film I made). It (Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan) comes out on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it.
Salman was last seen on the big screen in a brief appearance in Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan. His last film as a lead, Radhe (2021), did not perform well at the box office. Salman is now gearing up for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan opposite Pooja Hegde.
The action film directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films also features Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari in supporting roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was announced in January 2020 with the title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, in August 2022, the film’s official title was announced as Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
