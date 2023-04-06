Priyanka ‘forgives’ Bollywood for cornering her





Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Mumbai with her co-star Richard Madden to promote their upcoming spy thriller series Citadel, is returning home. Additionally, the actress used the media rally as a chance to address the controversy surrounding her widely circulated podcast in which she spoke about being victimized by powerful Bollywood actors. Priyanka clarified that she was speaking the “truth of her journey” and that because she eventually moved on, it was easier for her to express her feelings. “I had a difficult connection with what happened. I made peace with it after already forgiving and moving on,” she said. Priyanka had mentioned she was fed up with Bollywood politics and ‘got beef’ with some people on the most recent edition of American actor Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast, without mentioning the name. of specific individuals. Priyanka has been in show business for over 20 years and is currently effectively building her brand in the West. Has she established any baseline guidelines for herself at this point in her career? The performer has been open about the fact that she no longer enjoys working with these people she despises. “I have to respect, aspire and love the people around me. I can’t wait to go to work,” she says. “I’ve made it non-negotiable for me that I want to be motivated to go to work. I take notes when I first meet the people I’m going to work with. But as I go I grew up, it really became something that means a lot to me.” After Quantico in 2015, Citadel is Priyanka’s second major role in a major Hollywood production. Speaking about her time working on the show, Priyanka revealed that she liked Citadel because she was “extremely ambitious” and the discussion about it started around five years ago. She admitted that she accepted the assignment before even looking at the script. Priyanka, who filmed for the program during the COVID-19 pandemic, said, “I left part of my soul there.” In the international series, which also features executive producers Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers fame and showrunner David Weil, Priyanka and Richard play Nadia Sinh and Mason Kanin. The six-episode program will feature high-speed and potentially deadly stunts from both actors. The Game of Thrones actor was quick to reply that he would like to try his hand at acting when asked what kind of Bollywood film he would like to be in. Priyanka replied, amused by her response, “I’m already thinking about that!” Citadel will be available on Amazon Prime Video in a variety of dialects, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Starting April 28, the first two episodes of the series will air, with a new show airing every Friday after that.

