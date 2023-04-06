Prominent actresses who made their way to Bollywood via South Indian cinema

From remakes to dubs – the entertainment industry has long seen the worlds of South Indian and Bollywood cinema collide. An important part of this culture? Actresses who established themselves in the second by making their debut in the first. Here’s a look at a few who are A-listers.

With the dance floor Naatu Naatu (RRR) being named the best original song and the heartwarming The Elephant Whisperers earning the title of Best Documentary Short Film – South Indian cinema put the country at the forefront of the 2023 Oscars. This also highlights the growing popularity of films from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam industries – KGF For Pushpa: Ascension. That said, these regional spaces have produced some quality content – ​​inspirational Bollywood remakes that often come with a star-studded cast. However, they also cast some of the best known faces in the Hindi film industry. Here is the toilet 111 king to a few whose names we often see in the headlines.

Bollywood A-listers who started their career with South Indian cinema

Deepika Padukone

One of the highest paid actors in Bollywood – Deepika Padukone is almost always in the headlines. Sometimes it’s for bringing her fashionable best to the red carpet — Cannes at the Met Gala — or raising awareness for relevant socio-political causes like mental illness and women’s rights. In large part, however, it’s for the success of his films – which includes the likes of Fig (2015) And Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). His last, Pathan (2023) along with Shah Rukh Khan also set social media on fire for being an artist.

This glamorous journey, however, started closer to home for the South Indian actress. His first film was a Kannada feature film titled Aishwarya (2006). Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the romantic drama – a remake of Manmadhudu (2002) – saw her play a free-spirited, fun-loving, opinionated woman who melts the ice of a heartbroken man with a prejudice against women. She starred alongside Upendra Rao and quickly rose to popularity in Karnataka, later landing her star role in Om Shanti Om.

Priyanka Chopra

Perhaps one of India’s most versatile celebrities – Priyanka Chopra is a model, actress, singer, producer and philanthropist. His filmography features some of the industry’s biggest hits, including Barfi (2012), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Don (I) (2006), And Fashion (2008). Currently, she is set to star in the web series Citadel and romantic comedy Love Again. Closer to home, the highly anticipated Jee Le Zaraa featuring her with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif is about to hit the floor. This success dates back to his first film – a Tamil feature film titled Thamizhan.

Directed by Majith, the courtroom drama saw her play the romantic interest of the protagonist (Thalapathy Vijay). And although the role itself was neither complex nor defining, she explained in several interviews how the language barrier prevented her from adapting. India today quotes her saying, “I remember Tamizhan, which was really difficult for me as I didn’t know Tamil as a language. I would learn it phonetically, memorize it, figure out the meaning behind it, then say my lines. She also learned the ropes on set, soon finding herself starring in The Hero: A Spy’s Love Story alongside Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta and Andaaz with Akshay Kumar – both of whom made her a household name.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Dubbed one of the most beautiful women in the world, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is very famous. She is a recipient of the Padma Shri (2009) – one of India’s highest honors – as well as the Order of Arts and Letters from the French government (2012). She has also starred in some of Bollywood’s most popular films since she entered the entertainment world after winning Miss World in 1994. This includes Devdas (2002), Jodhaa Akbar (2008), And Doom 2 (2006). Some of his biggest hits, however, have been with critically acclaimed and nationally award-winning director Mani Ratnam, namely Guru (2007) And Ponniyin Selvan (2022). Moreover, his very first film Iruvar (1997) was also with him.

Alongside Mohanlal, Prakash Raj and Tabu, Aishwarya brought the dual roles of Pushpavalli and Kalpana to life. The Tamil film itself was a fictionalized look at the lives of political icons MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and Mr Karunanidhi and was widely praised. Later, it was listed as one of the 1000 greatest films ever made by the British Film Institute (2012). Returning to her experience with the director and her first foray into cinema, she was quoted by Indian Express saying, “Mani Ratnam himself trusted me at the very beginning and offered me a role in Iruvar himself was great for my confidence, conviction and interest in learning as a theater student because that I had to learn as fast as I was already in the industry and (came with) a high level of expectation.

Disha Patani

Perhaps one of the most popular actresses today, Disha Patani’s filmography features the likes of Return of Villain Ek (2022), Baaghi 2 (2018), And Kung Fu Yoga (2017). Her special appearance as Priyanka Jha – consultant and lover of Mahi – in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2012) alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput, she quickly made a household name in India. However, her foray into the glamorous world began with the Telugu film Loafer.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh and starring Varun Tej, Posani Krishna Murali and Revathi – the action drama sees Disha Patani’s character escape an unwanted marriage proposal and flee to Jodhpur, to fall in love. Although the film received a neutral response at the box office, it opened the doors to more projects for her. Right now she is headlining upcoming movies (2023-2024) including the highly anticipated action thriller Yodha with Siddharth Malhotra as well as science fiction Project K with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Taapsee Pannu

After a thriving modeling career that landed her in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2008 and had her work for brands like Coca Cola, Reliance Trends and Pantaloons – Taapsee Pannu set her sights on the film industry. His filmography currently boasts of critically acclaimed Hindi feature films like Pink (2016), Thappad (2020), And Eat (2019). However, the award-winning actress made her acting debut with a Telugu language film titled Jhummandi Naadam in 2010.

Directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and starring Manoj Manchu, Mohan Babu and Suman, the film sees Pannu playing the role of an NRI who is working on a documentary on traditional Telugu music. The protagonist helps her in this, with the two falling in love in the process. Although it received a lukewarm response at the box office, it really paved the way for the actress’ career. Right now the thriller Soak alongside Shahrukh Khan as well as Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba are eagerly awaited.

All images: Courtesy Actresses/Instagram