Malaika Arora reacts to being tagged ‘S*xy Bombshell’ in Bollywood, says ‘No one takes you seriously… It bothered me how…’





Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is known for her dress fashion choices. Her love for fitness is no longer a secret, and whenever she steps out, the actress never misses an opportunity to achieve her fitness goals. Malla is truly an inspiration in so many ways. From aging like fine wine to always following her heart, she’s proven that a woman can shatter all stereotypes if she chooses. The actress recently opened up about it, for the longest time in her career, she was considered a hottie, and no one took her seriously. However, the actress always wanted to break the norm. Scroll below to read the details! Malla, who is currently dating a handsome guy, Arjun Kapoor, has repeatedly confessed in her interviews that she is more known for her sexy figure than her work. The actress admitted she was okay with that, but there was a time when it deeply bothered her, and she worked on herself to break that image. In an interview with Brides Today, Malaika Arora explained that she had been seen as an as*xy bombshell for the longest period of her career. The actress said, “When you’re seen as an as*xy bomb, no one takes you seriously.” And that’s what people thought of me the longest. It bothered me how people thought I only had a beautiful body and a beautiful face. I wanted to break that image, and I worked on myself to do that. Malaika Arora, who is also known for her bossbabe attitude as she knows how to keep enemies at bay, added, “Confidence has never been an issue…If there’s one thing I have in abundance, it’s is his confidence. Today I feel calmer and wiser…something I was definitely not growing into. I remember that I was constantly confronted with internal conflicts. That said, I am a born hustler and I will die a hustler. For more stories like this, stay tuned to Koimoi.com. Must read:Salman Khan cleverly ignores a question about the threat of Lawrence Bishnoi saying “Pure India Ke Bhaijaan Nahi Hai…”, the netizen reacts “Bhai Savage Mode On” Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

