Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorce: Inside Hollywood’s hit split

Reese Witherspoon filed for divorce from ex-husband Jim Toth in Nashville, Tennessee, days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital showed the Oscar-winning actress cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing to end her marriage to former CAA talent agent Toth.

Peter Walzer, celebrity divorce lawyer and founding partner of Walzer Melcher and Yodagave more information on the term commonly used by a couple when ending a union.

“The term irreconcilable differences is used in most states to refer to the grounds for no-fault divorce,” Walzer told Fox News Digital. “That means the parties don’t get along.”

Celebrity Divorce Lawyer Charlotte Christian echoed Walzer’s statement.

“Irreconcilable differences mean that the likes and dislikes of the parties have become so far apart that they can no longer live together in harmony, and they have made the decision to live apart and break the union,” Christian said.

Witherspoon and Toth’s split may have come as a shock to some, but sources told The Sun that the catalyst for ending their relationship was his “midlife crisis” after leaving his high-profile gig at Hollywood.

“Jim is the one who’s changed a lot in the last few years,” the source said. “His personality, attitude and whole outlook on life really changed when he left the agency and decided he was tired of this stuffy world and being in the service industry in general.”

The source went on to say, in part, “He was so done with the Hollywood rat race and leaving this marriage is the logical conclusion to this journey because Reese isn’t going anywhere.”

It seemed like the couple had been “preparing for the next chapter” for some time, as a source told Us Weekly in 2021 that Witherspoon and Toth had been liquidating properties and businesses for more than two years.

“They decided their marriage wasn’t going to last forever and they needed to have a plan for dividing up their possessions that wouldn’t destroy what they had built together,” a source said.

A major asset off the block was her Hello Sunshine production banner, which she co-founded in 2016 and sold in August 2021 for $900 million. Toth was also a co-owner of the media company.

“Instead of having to split up a huge company with dozens of employees and multiple divisions, they have a lot of money and there’s plenty for everyone,” the insider added.

The huge profit “sent them in different directions”, causing a “true moment of verification” for the couple, according to The Sun. The source added, “they now had more money than any of them could ever know what to do with.”

In addition to Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon launched a clothing brand with a nod to her Southern roots in 2015 called Draper James. Brick-and-mortar stores hit the South soon after, and the lifestyle brand added home decor, beauty and more. In 2022, she partnered with Kohl’s to bring affordable fashion to as many people as possible.

According to People magazine, Toth is also a founding member of the clothing company’s board of directors.

As for their real estate portfolio, Witherspoon sold their $6.7 million Malibu home in 2020 in addition to selling their sprawling Brentwood estate for $21.5 million in 2021.

The ‘Legally Blonde’ star sold her six-bedroom Nashville mansion for more than $7 million in October.

They weathered a major storm together, however. In April 2013, Witherspoon was arrested on a municipal disorderly driving charge after a state trooper said she wouldn’t stay in the car while her husband, Toth, took a field sobriety test.

Toth was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The officer wrote in his report: “Ms. Witherspoon asked, do you know my name? I replied, no, I don’t need to know your name. I then added, straight away. Ms. Witherspoon said, you are about to know who I am.

“Ms. Witherspoon also said: You’re going to be on national news,” the officer’s report said. “I told Mrs. Witherspoon it was fine.”

Witherspoon and Toth announced their “difficult decision to divorce” in a since-deleted statement shared on Instagram in late March.

“We have personal news to share…It is with great care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” they said. “We have had so many wonderful years together and move forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for all that we have created together.”

“Our highest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These questions are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Witherspoon and Toth married on his ranch in Ojai, Calif., in 2011, and have a 10-year-old son named Tennessee.

Witherspoon also shares two children with ex-Ryan Philippe : his daughter Ava, 23, and his son Deacon, 19.

The ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ star is filing for joint custody of their son. Davidson County, where the divorce was filed, requires all parties involved in divorce cases to complete a mandatory parenting seminar in addition to the parenting plan.

At the time of their divorce announcement, sources told People magazine that their split was “such an amicable decision.” The former power couple are “committed to co-parenting together. They’re invested in their whole family and making it as smooth as possible for everyone.”

The divorce complaint showed the couple had a “valid and enforceable” prenuptial agreement in place.

Christian said that although details of the prenup are not currently available, “all assets brought into the marriage may have been decided upon for division in a prenup.”

She added: “If the marriage contract has been properly negotiated, retirement funds accumulated before marriage, financial assets and property can be protected.”

Walzer noted, “Prenuptial agreements are known as annuital agreements in Tennessee. In addition to determining property rights, according to case law, a prenuptial agreement can limit spousal support. Such provisions will be fully applied to unless the application makes the spousal support deprived spouse a public charge.”

While rumors are already circulating about Witherspoon’s availability on the pitch, she clears the record that she’s not on anyone’s roster.

The ‘Cruel Intentions’ actress reportedly saw former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, but Witherspoon’s camp denied Fox News Digital’s claims.

Brady announced his divorce from ex-wife Gisele Bndchen in October after 13 years of marriage.

“A representative for Witherspoon has denied any dating rumors as the rumors are completely untrue,” the statement read.