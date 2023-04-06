Universal Studios Hollywood tests sound levels for rumored Fast & Furious Coaster after neighbors raise concerns





In response to growing concerns from neighboring property owners, Universal Studios Hollywood has begun testing sound levels near where a Fast & Furious-themed attraction is slated to be built soon. A guest was able to capture video as roller coaster sounds and screaming guests could be heard coming from surrounding speakers. BREAKING: Universal Studios Hollywood tests roller coaster sounds and screams where the RUMORED Fast & Furious goes (audio all the way) pic.twitter.com/P9ef5HDfr9 — Exploring Attractions (@ExpAttractions) March 28, 2023 The duo behind the Exploring Attractions Youtube And Twitter the pages shared videos of the audio tests near the catwalk and escalators connecting the upper lot and the lower lot of Universal Studios Hollywood. Crank up the volume all the way on these clips to hear rollercoaster sounds in the background. Rumors have indicated that neighboring communities and members of the nearby Lakeside Country Club are aware of the coaster development and have expressed concerns about the additional noise pollution it may contribute. It appears that Universal Studios Hollywood is testing the potential severity of any noise pollution that will be created by the new attraction before construction begins. Although “Fast & Furious” is already included at Universal Studios Hollywood as part of The World-Famous Studio Tour, a Potential Roller Coaster Based On The Franchise Has Been Rumored for a certain time. According to reports, the roller coaster was being planned before COVID-19 caused theme parks to close and projects to be delayed. The coaster can now be back in development. At the end of last year, leaked concept art for this “Fast & Furious” ride and was shared by Screamscape.com. According to this report, the working title of the roller coaster is Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift. It would be in the upper lot, down to the lower lot, then back up. Around the same time the concept art leaked, Universal filed a license for a geotechnical study, which examines the ground and foundations and analyzes the potential effects of construction. This is one of the first steps in moving a project forward. As seen in concept art, it would have a warehouse design similar to the Fast & Furious segment of the Tram Tour and Fast & Furious: Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida, but a roller coaster track would circle the building . The ride vehicles would look like racing cars and have a drift effect, so the cars would turn individually with the curves of the tracks. Screamscape compared the system of possible rides to that of Harry Potter and Gringotts’ Escape at Universal Studios Florida. Gringotts was built by Intamin, who could also build this “Fast & Furious” attraction. We have indicated in our first rumor report that this “Fast & Furious” coaster was probably on hold until the completion of Super Nintendo World. GOOD, Super Nintendo World is now open at Universal Studios Hollywood, so construction could soon begin on the new coaster. A successful Fast & Furious ride at Universal Studios Hollywood could also mean replacing the infamous Fast & Furious: Supercharged ride at Universal Orlando Resort. Fast & Furious: Supercharged Fast & Furious: Supercharged at Universal Orlando Resort is a copy of the “Fast & Furious” section of the trolley tour at Universal Studios Hollywood. Several pre-shows were added to the Universal Studios Florida version to complement it, but it still received generally negative reviews. In 2022, a Universal senior manager even recognized under oath that Fast & Furious: Supercharged isn’t that great. Fast & Furious: Supercharged is in the San Francisco area of ​​Universal Studios Florida, replacing Disaster! It opened in the spring of 2018, and Universal announced shortly after that it would also be an attraction at the upcoming Universal Studios in Beijing. Following negative feedback in Florida, however, the Beijing version was cancelled. For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today at Twitter, FacebookAnd instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT.

