Brad Pitt Sells Hollywood Hills Home For $39 Million Before California Mansion Tax
Brad Pitt has sold his Hollywood Hills home for $39 million, just days before the new Measure ULA tax took effect in Los Angeles.
THE High-speed train The actor completed the sale of his Craftsman-style home in late March, avoiding the so-called mansion tax that went into effect April 1. The new tax will require sellers of properties over $5 million to pay a 4% transfer tax, while a 5.5% tax will be charged on sales of properties over $10 million.
By selling his Hollywood Hills home right under the wire, Pitt avoided a $2.145 million tax bill.
The Oscar-winning actress first purchased the nearly two-acre property nearly 30 years ago from actress Cassandra Peterson, best known for her portrayal of Elvira, Mistress of Darkness in the film of the same name by 1998. In 1994, Pitt bought the mansion for $1.7 million. From 1998 to 2009, Pitt would purchase the four properties surrounding the 6,700 square foot home. Today, the luxury home includes a skate park, tennis court, koi pond and several swimming pools.
According to Los Angeles Times, the deal marks one of Southern California’s most expensive sales of the year and one of the biggest sales ever in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood. A source said entertainment tonight the deal was done off-market, meaning the house was listed on the stock exchange and sold to an anonymous buyer.
This week, the famous Mistress of Darkness revealed to People that she had warned Pitt that the 1915 house was haunted before he purchased the property. As Peterson told the Babylon actor about the supposed paranormal activity she encountered in the house, instead of being scared, he loved it.
During her first meetings with Pitt about the mansion, the 71-year-old actor said she would warn him of a lot of strange things [that] been going on in the house since we moved in.
He was very excited about it, she said. He thought that was really cool.
The horror movie star claimed to have seen specters walking upstairs, sitting in front of the fireplace, entering his bedroom and even floating at the bottom of the swimming pool. She and her ex-husband Mark Pierson even brought in a priest to perform an exorcism on the house.
We were talking about all this to Brad and he loved it, Peterson said. I mean, there aren’t a lot of buyers that that would be a selling point for, but he was like, Oh, this is so awesome. I love that he enjoyed the house so much.
Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children at the Los Angeles mansion, in addition to their Château Miraval property, located in Provence, France. After dating for 12 years and two years of marriage, the former couple separated in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Although their divorce was finalized in 2019, they are in negotiations over custody of their children and the sharing of their financial assets.
The ULA measure, also known as the Mansion Tax, passed with 57% of the vote in November 2022. While real estate agents warned the tax would cause a sales frenzy among the wealthiest homeowners, this The decision was championed by housing advocates and unions in a bid to tackle the city’s growing homelessness crisis. In fact, all the funds raised from the tax will go to public housing.
THE fight club The star isn’t the only celebrity putting his luxury properties on the market before the mansion tax. Jim Carrey, Britney Spears and Kylie Jenner have all sold their million dollar homes in recent months.
