Hollywood panics over the rise of generative AI





Movie studios are really starting to feel the heat. Copied in place The power and ubiquity of generative AI has made people fear for their livelihoods, especially artists, who fear that their work is vulnerable to mass plagiarism by AIs who are “trained” in their art. . And like THE the wall street journal reportseven Hollywood is starting to feel the heat. Phil Wiser, chief technology officer at Paramount Global, a media conglomerate and one of the world’s largest film studios and distributors, recently sounded the alarm during a presentation with company executives. In his presentation, Wise used the popular AI image generator DALL-E to spit out some of Paramount’s most iconic characters. First, he had it generate SpongeBob SquarePants on the fly. Next, Wiser had DALL-E generate an image of Optimus Prime from “Transformers” standing on the studio grounds. “It woke everyone up,” he said WSJ. Credit where it’s due Wiser makes a fair point. The profitability of the entertainment industry depends on intellectual property, because the WSJ Remarks. But if cheap, easy-to-use AI allows virtually anyone to create images straight out of existing artwork or iconic characters, who gets the credit and the money? This is a question the Writers Guild of America would face when it comes to screenplays. “One of the biggest risks here is that these engines could generate our intellectual property in new ways, and that’s in the hands of the public,” Wiser told the WSJ. It will take major court cases to determine exactly where the law stands in this uncharted legal territory. Notably, Getty Images, one of the world’s leading stock image providers, sued Stability AI in February, accusing the startup of using more than 12 million of its photos to train its popular image generator, Stable Diffusion. , without authorization. Yes, big lawsuit. Some AI images even had Getty’s watermark (see below) -> Getty Images is suing Stability AI in the US, alleging that it copied over 12 million images without permission or compensation to use as image data training to create Stable Diffusion https://t.co/748jPIFqmp pic.twitter.com/pznnz9JpNG Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) February 6, 2023 Place and time Still, many industry creatives say there is a time and a place for generative AI. The Oscar-winning mid-budget film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” used a generative AI tool to erase a pulley system that manipulated two characters in the form of talking stones during one of the film’s climactic scenes. Evan Halleck, the film’s visual effects specialist, told the WSJ that it saved a few days of tedious work. Others, however, lament generative AI as the harbinger of death for original and creative expression. “AI is using what’s already there and it’s not creating innovation,” said Jason Blum, founder and CEO of horror-focused production company Blumhouse. WSJ. “If you look at the most famous movies and shows over time, like ‘Citizen Kane,’ I find it hard to believe any of them would exist in a world of AI-driven content” , he added. Learn more: Who owns SpongeBob? AI shakes up the Hollywood Creative Foundation Learn more about AI: Screenwriters Union Reportedly Proposed To Allow AI-Written Movies And TV Shows

