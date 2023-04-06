Entertainment
Alan Pakula: Going for Truth Review: A Hollywood Memorial for a Friend
Alan Pakula: Going for Truth, from director Matthew Miele, is steeped in grief. THE documentary about the titular filmmaker opens with actors Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Dustin Hoffman and Kevin Kline among them recalling how the news of her death affected them. In November 1998, Alan Pakula was driving on the Long Island Freeway when a metal pole smashed through his windshield. Piano notes sound under Harrison Ford, particularly affecting the lack of vocals.
Still, what surprises is how much this documentary paying homage to Pakula, the director of that dark triumvirate of 1970s films Klute, The Parallax View and All the Presidents Men, has the feel of a service memorial. A beautiful, a deserved one, but more a collection of beloved ones gathered to share who was lost than a rigorous reckoning with a filmmaker who had a sense of what was plaguing this country when he produced To Kill a Mockingbird, released in 1962, and whose ideas had become even more acute by the time he made his paranoia trilogy.
There are notes of depth. Robert Redford cites their common sense of political paranoia. Jane Fonda (Klute) says he had an affinity for women. Memories of Streep (Sophies Choice), Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Bonnie Bedelia echo this sense of empathy from Pakula. (Clips of Liza Minnellis performing in The Sterile Cuckoo provide additional support.)
Pakulas’ work with actors or the reborn meaning of his trilogy could have been documentaries on their own. But the viewer may not have gotten an adjacent set of ideas from his family, especially Hannah Pakula, his second wife. Her tender and incisive gaze creates pain while offering comfort.
Alan Pakula: Aiming for the Truth
Unclassified. Duration: 1h38. Rent or buy on most major platforms.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/06/movies/alan-pakula-going-for-truth-review.html
