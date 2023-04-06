Entertainment
How comedians come to Hollywood
If there’s one thing people love to do, it’s laugh. Hollywood knows this as much as anyone else, and it’s one of the reasons comedy movies have begun to proliferate on silver screens around the world. Comedy is good for the public. They lap up these movies and Tinseltown understands that and gives them more of what they want to see.
Of course, many of the comedic movie stars who entertain audiences in film cut their teeth on stage in front of live audiences before coming to life in front of the cameras. Below is a look at some of the top comedian movie stars and their stories, how comedians become movie stars, and some of the traits that make it happen for them.
From stand-up and sketch comedy to big-screen comedy
Comedians have become a common part of Hollywood movies. There were even times when stars such as Kevin Hart starred in two films that made it into the top ten films of the moment. The ability to comedians as performers and storytellers allows them to bring something of themselves from their comedy to big-screen roles and act naturally and convincingly in front of the cameras.
Of course, some of Hollywood’s top talent came from comedic backgrounds and went on to star in unforgettable hilarious creations for the big screen. Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Woody Allen, Whoopi Goldberg, Bette Midler and the late great Robin Williams are just a few of the old school favorites. These days, Jim Carrey, Kevin Hart, and Will Ferrell have all brought smiles to audiences.
Characteristics of comedians that make them movie stars
Comedians are talented people, but what qualities and skills do they have that help them transition into acting. Here are some of the main ones:
A varied toolbox
Comedians talk about things that can make people sad, uncomfortable, or seriously angry, and they do it in a fun way. They are charismatic and they discuss their topics using forceful, tonal and emotional turns that keep the audience engaged and always on their side. Their communication is efficient and attractive. Although comedians specialize in acting, they can take on other roles if they wish, thanks to this skill.
Strength of character
A comedian must be dynamic and have a character strong enough to change the energy of the room. They must have the personality to make a good impression. It’s a skill some Hollywood actors spend their entire lives perfecting.
successful comedians
Kevin Hart, Jim Carrey and Will Ferrell have all made successful transitions to comedy filmmaking in Hollywood. Here are their stories:
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart discovered humor as a coping mechanism while living through a difficult childhood. When he started out in comedy he didn’t have much success, but gradually he found his calling and found himself as a comedian after gaining a mentor.
Hart is famous for his roles in the sequels to Jumanji, Get Hard, About Last Night, and Central Intelligence. He also lent his voice to the animations The Secret Life of Pets and Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.
Hart has amassed fans all over the world due to his success and personality which has landed him various brand deals. This includes poker gaming platforms where he works with them as a brand ambassador, helping to build their online social presence through his creative performances.
jim carrey
Jim Carrey is a born comedian and, after starting out on the local stand-up circuit, got a break when comedian Rodney Dangerfield spotted him and gave him a regular spot on The Comedy Store. It was his work on In Living Color, however, that would open the door to Hollywood, and it was shown on screens in Ace Ventura: Pet detective. Other memorable comedies include Liar Liar, Ace Venture: When Nature Calls and Dumb and Dumber,
Will Ferrell
The hilarious Will Ferrell started out with Los Angeles-based comedy group The Groundlings before a seven-year stint on Saturday Night Live. His presence as a regular cast member helped the show boost its ratings. After his appearance in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, SNL spin-off A Night at the Roxbury, and Zoolander, it became increasingly difficult for the show to keep its man. Ferrell went on to star in such memorable comedies as Old School, Presenter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy and the heartwarming Christmas movie Elf.
Comedy is the big draw these days, and Hollywood cranks out comedies in spades, giving people something to smile about in tough times. If you’re looking for a laugh, the comedians mentioned above all deliver great performances in their films that will forget about any woes you might be having at the moment.
