Living Well: A Stay at 1 Hotel West Hollywood Is the Perfect Spring Break Getaway





1 West Hollywood Hotel If you’re like me, you’re probably juggling a lot of responsibilities, which makes it hard to think of taking a week’s vacation somewhere tropical during spring break. If your schedule is too busy or the desired destination is too far away, you can try a staycation instead. A staycation is a period of vacation or rest spent at or near home. Staycations have many advantages, such as avoiding the stress of the airport, saving money and reducing travel time, allowing you to take a well-deserved rest. Recently I experienced my first stay at chic 1 West Hollywood Hotel. Located on the Sunset Strip, the property is known for its innovative architecture and modern design elements. With the hotel located about 30 minutes from my apartment, I thought it would be the perfect location with just enough distance to unplug, rest and recharge. It turned out that I was right. With the sprawling properties and proximity to Hollywood, it was hard not to be inspired by the surroundings. Even though it’s nestled at the base of the Hollywood Hills, I felt like I was in a giant treehouse due to the property’s commitment to nature and sustainable living. With wooden features and verdant walls at every turn, 1 Hotel West Hollywood felt like an enduring sanctuary. In addition to resting and enjoying a cozy hotel bed, I participated in several wellness activities, such as a private somatic yoga session with their residential yoga expert, Natalia Grace, and a relaxing stay at their new wellness spa in Bamford which made me feel like I stopped over in Fiji during my stay So if you’re thinking of planning a spring break getaway, here are some things I’ve learned and experienced in my city garden that might inspire you to book yours. I was able to rest and recharge my batteries. Unfortunately, due to my schedule, I don’t rest as much as I should. However, I was able to relax at the hotel, enjoy new surroundings, and catch up on missed hours of sleep. Locally sourced sustainable bed linens and non-toxic organic mattresses certainly helped. I stayed present. During my outdoor somatic yoga session, I was able to clear my mind for an hour to focus on meditation and simplified breathing. My instructor was attentive to my needs and bodily injuries and did not push me to demonstrate vinyasa flows perfectly. Instead, she fostered a safe environment rooted in well-being and acceptance. Instead of an intense 8:00 a.m. workout, the expert created somatic experience exercises to create heightened awareness. She used a crystal bowl to increase my focus and concentration throughout the practice. I tried new things and got out of my comfort zone. Everyone loves a good spa; at least i know i do. The 1 Hotel West Hollywood Bamford Wellness Spa does not disappoint. The spa opened to the public at the end of January 2023 and is dedicated to nurturing mind, body and spirit with a holistic approach based on a sincere connection with nature. I tested several treatments during my stay, including the Bamford Himalayan Stone massage and the Infrared Crystal Therapy sauna. 1 West Hollywood Hotel The full body treatment combined hot Himalayan stones to work deep into my muscles allowing me to experience a deep release of tension and a sense of balance. Then there was the therapeutic sauna treatment, which admittedly made me nervous. I went into the second treatment thinking I would be placed in a sauna, but instead I climbed into a sauna blanket on top of a waterbed machine! Then I had a red laser face mask placed on my skin. The result was glowing skin, relaxation and supple muscles. Highly recommend! My stay and stay at 1 Hotel West Hollywood was a refuge from the daily grind of my responsibilities and the hustle and bustle of LA life.

