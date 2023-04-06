Kim Kardashian’s inner circle member is ‘secretly engaged’ to bang Hollywood actor and her friends are ‘so excited’

A MEMBER of Kim Kardashian’s inner circle has secretly become engaged to a rising Hollywood star.

Friends of the Kardashian inner circle member and the Hollywood actor are said to be very excited about the news.

An insider revealed to We Weekly that celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, 39, and White Lotus actor Luka Gage, 27, are engaged, although they have yet to break the engagement news to the public.

The source said the couple told friends they were engaged and that “they got engaged before they even had rings and then went to get them together.

“Friends think they make a great couple, the insider revealed.

Even though they’ve moved on very quickly, everyone around them is very excited about their relationship.”

Romance rumors started swirling around Chris and the You star after the hairstylist took to Instagram to share somePicturesof the couple on vacation together.

Lukas and Chris could be seen sitting atop an ATV with helmets and bandanas, enjoying their adventures in Mexico.

Friends and fans of the pair were quick to take to the comments to express their thoughts.

IG official, wrote makeup artist Mary Phillips, while YouTuberClaudia Sulewski exclaimed: I screamammmingggg.”

Chris would later confirm the couple’s relationship by appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show.

He said to the host: Listen, I’m very happy [and] very in love. I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing and I think meeting someone that you connect with is very special.”

The producers then showed a photo of Lukas on the screen behind Drew, 48, prompting the model to say, ‘It’s Lukas.”

The Euphoria actor openly gushed about his fiancée a few days later during an appearance on Today, where he admitted, “I feel very happy, very lucky and very in love.”

He also added: He is a handsome man.

SUPERSTAR HAIRDRESSER

Lukas’ “handsome man” has risen to the top of the hairdressing world and is often seen working with superstar clients including the Kardashians, Dua Lipa and JLo.

Chris was born in Leicester, England, and the 6ft 3in stud has a modeling deal with IMG Models, as well as an entertainment deal with WME.

He is also the global creative director of Color Wow hair products – which he often uses on his many celebrity clients.

Appleton’s loyal clients include Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and many more.

Her work has been featured in leading magazines like Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Vanity Fair and Marie Claire, as well as on the global catwalks of iconic fashion houses such as Chanel, Fendi, Valentino and Saint Laurent.

According to his bio byThe Wall Group: “Impeccable attention to detail, coupled with an enviable creative vision, has made Chris one of the most in-demand hairdressers today.”

In a conversation with her best friend, Kim Kardashian, andhappy timesChris explained that the hardest part of his job “is the fact that you and I may like it, but then the rest of the world has an opinion. Or something may be beautiful in real life but not be. photographed in the same way.”

I think if nobody discusses anything, then you’re not doing the right thing if people are like anything.

He added: If you’re going to do something different and try to push boundaries, then it’s good to have that conversation.

ASCENT TO GLORY

Growing up, Chris always had an affinity for working with hair.

In an interview withGrace Magazinehe told the outlet, his mother, Jane, was his first muse, test subject and biggest supporter.

When she looked in the mirror, her expression changed on her face and her shoulders shrank back, Chris told Grazia.

I realized I had this ability to make people feel really good, like emotional medicine. For me, that’s what started this journey for me: making people look good, but really making them feel good. When you can do both, that’s when the magic happens.

Chris got his first job in a hairdressing salon in 1996 when he was just 13, and from there he traveled to London to take lessons and gain more practical experience.

In 2010, at the age of 27, he won his first major award in the BBC television competition, Young Hairdresser of the Year.

It wasn’t until 2016, however, when he started working with singer Rita Ora, that his career really took off.

That year, Chris moved to Los Angeles and has worked his way up ever since.

The rising star has over 3 million followers on Instagram.

