Popular Pakistani dramas airing on MBC Bollywood this Ramadan





Pakistani dramas have developed wonderfully. Popular Pakistani dramas are also shown internationally. Every year during Ramadan, MBC Bollywood airs about 3 Pakistani dramas daily. MBC Bollywood is a Middle Eastern television channel aimed at Arab audiences that airs Indian and Pakistani dramas in Arabic dub. In the past, we posted the promos of many Arabic dubbed dramas including Suno Chanda 1&2, Balaa, Cheekh, Gul O Gulzar, Ishqiya and Dushman e Jaan, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Yeh Dil Mera and Kaisa Hai Naseeba, all these shows were broadcast in Arabic. This year, Prem Gali, Ishq Hai and Pehli Si Muhabbat are televised in Arabic. First love Pehli Si Mohabbat airs on MBC Bollywood. It is an ARY Digital Drama, the drama is directed by Anjum Shehzad and it is an Idream Entertainment presentation written by Faiza Iftikhar. The cast of the drama includes Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Hassan Sheheryar Yasee, Rabia Butt, Shabbir Jan, Saba Hameed, Nausheen Shah, and Saba Faisal. The drama featured Rakhshi’s love story. Currently, Arab viewers love drama during this Ramadan. Take a look at the Arabic promo:

Prem Gali Prem Gali is an ARY Digital drama airing on MBC Bollywood. It is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed. Prem gali is written by Faiza Iftikhar and it is produced under the banner of Six sigma productions. The cast of the drama includes Farhan Saeed, Sohai Ali Abro, Anoushay Abbasi, Shamim Hilali, Saba Hameed, and Qavi Khan. Take a look at the doubled promo:

Ishq Hai Ishq Hai airs on MBC Bollywood this Ramadan which is an Ary Digitals Drama produced by Big Bang Productions, the drama is directed by Aabis Raza. The cast includes Babar Ali, Minal Khan, Mahenur Haider, Mahi Baloch, Azekah Daniel and Hammad Farooqui. Currently, the Arab public appreciates the drama. Here is Ishq Hai’s doubled promo:

