Anant Ambani’s bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s old Bollywood charm is even better with her Rs 2 Crore Hermes Kelly





The Ambanis, by their very existence, are the sole owners of some of the world’s most exclusive pieces ranging from art to fashion. So it’s almost no surprise now that they act as the canvas for some of these valuable art and fashion displays on themselves. Radhika Merchant may not be officially an Ambani yet, but she is already following the same path. Even though her black saree by Shahab Durazi at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center in its timeless nature is exquisite with or without accessories. the presence of Hermes Kellymorphose Kelly Sac Bijou Chaine has changed our outlook. Any fashion lover can spot a Kelly from afar even if it’s actually jewelry, too bad it goes unnoticed. The handbag you see is actually a jewel that the luxury fashion house has created to display the brand’s most emblematic works in the form of jewellery. The Hermes Kellymorphose Kelly Sac Bijou Chaine is in sterling silver with a faux flap on the front to mimic Kelly’s iconic design, a short handle and a long link chain attached to it. And like most things created within the walls of this fashion house, this pendant comes with an equally exclusive price tag. Get ready ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, this jewel that doubles as a handbag is priced close to Rs 2 Crores. This is why they are the Ambanis! Also Read: Isha Ambani and Radhika Merchant Are a Spring Sensation in Breezy Dresses and Mini Dior Bags Radhika Merchant is the talk of the town for obvious reasons. As a future Ambani, the responsibilities do not only arise to play your part, but also to dress the part. Radhika brought a vintage charm to the event with her old Bollywood aesthetic. She chose a black and white saree by designer Shahab Durazi, but not without her own modern twist. Her matching black blouse brought the modern contemporary element with the embroidery but especially the tasseled sleeves. Soft curls, winged eyeliner and a dark red lip took us back to when it was the norm. Also read: Blush Pink Ruffled by Radhika Merchant Sari Comes with a matching Hermes Mini Kelly bag Radhika Merchant loves the Hermes Kelly. We know this because in one of her recent public appearances held recently for the launch of designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s new collection, she was dressed in a pretty candy pink ruffled saree and handbag matching to add a monochromatic element to her look. Merchant Radhika for the event Who else if not the future Ambani to have the Hermes Kelly in all colors and shapes? Read also : Radhika Merchant in a Custom Embroidered Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Gold Ghagra Is the most elegant bride-to-be

