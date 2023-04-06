Playing Malala Yousafzai is an Oscar for me





Actress Reem Shaikh, who has made her mark in the television industry, made her Bollywood debut in 2020, with the movie Gul Makai. The actress played the role of Malala Yousafzai in the film. However, Reem’s first film did not receive a highly praised response. During a candid chat with us, Reem Shaikh talked about his Bollywood debut. The actress spoke about the failure of her film Gul Makai. Reem Shaikh on his failed Bollywood debut Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actress opened up about her failed Bollywood debut and said it was a project she also gave a lot of herself. She mentioned having a passion for cinema and said she did it because of the concept. Shaikh said that according to her, the film did not receive the much-awaited response because it was not promoted in the right way. She also said she felt lucky to play Malala Yousafzai on screen. Reem Shaikh told Bollywood Bubble: “You see, Gulmakai is the project that I gave a lot of myself to. Because it was something I was doing out of passion. And, of course, the concept. We still get goosebumps when we think about it. We think of this girl who had to go through all these crises. We still have goosebumps you know.“ She added, “But, I just feel like it wasn’t promoted in the right way, for people to watch. Or, so that people know that the movie aisi koi aayi bhi thi (Or, so that people know that such a movie has been released), which was based on the life of Malala Yousufzai. But, I’m glad I did.“ The actress continued: “And, main bhale woh movie chale, nahi chale, that’s a whole other story (And, whether the movie worked or not, that’s a whole other story). But, I was lucky, lucky to play this girl’s life, herself is a victory. And, that in itself is an Oscar for me. So, mere liye, woh sabze jyada maayne rakhta hai (So for me, that’s what matters most to me).“ Watch the full conversation below: Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Is Reem Shaikh Star Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Copied From Twilight, The Vampire Diaries? The actress reveals

