Salman Khan explains why Bollywood movies don’t work





Following the COVID-19 pandemic, while the world has slowly returned to normal, it seems that the Indian film industry is still reeling and struggling to attract audiences to theaters. Besides a few hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, Drishyam 2And Pathanemost Bollywood movies including Shahid Kapoor Jerseyby Ranveer Singh Jayeshbhai Jordaarby Kangana Ranaut DhaakadRanbir Kapoor’s magnum opus ShamsheraAkshay Kumar’s epic drama Samrat Prithviraj and that of Aamir Khan Lal Singh Chadha have plunged at the box office with very minimal collections domestically. Despite featuring big names and strong storylines, the films still failed to create an impression. As a debate continues to surface over why Bollywood films fail at the box office, actor Salman Khan recently opened up about what could be the possible reason for such a performance. Salman Khan, who recently attended a press conference ahead of the 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 in Mumbai, said modern filmmakers don’t have a good understanding of ‘India’ which is why movies don’t work not. “Nowadays filmmakers are so cool,” says Salman Khan During the media event, Salman, while answering a question on why Bollywood movies don’t perform at the box office, mentioned that he had heard for a long time that “Hindi movies don’t work. “. Adding more, he said, “How will movies work if you do it wrong? Filmmakers today have a different understanding of India as they feel that India is limited from Andheri to Colaba. However, India is very different and starts east of the stations. The directors and producers I’ve met and interacted with recently are so cool. They make that kind of content. The actor also took the cautious side saying he hopes his words don’t come back to him as people might wonder what kind of movies he does. “People shouldn’t wonder what kind of movie I did. It comes out on April 21 and I hope everyone likes it,” he joked. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan’s star Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to hit theaters on Eid this year. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/entertainment/salman-khan-on-why-bollywood-films-are-failing-at-the-box-office-how-will-the-films-work-if-you-make-them-wrongly-12417332.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

