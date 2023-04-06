Ranchi Court issues warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel in NSF check case





By Satyajeet Kumar: A Civil Court in Ranchi has issued a warrant against Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and her business partner Krunal in a fraud and bad check case. The plaintiff, Ajay Kumar Singh, is a film producer from Jharkhand. He had registered a case of fraud, intimidation and bad check against Ameesha Patel and her partner. The court was upset as the actress failed to hold her own in court despite being summoned. Neither she nor her lawyer appeared in court. The next hearing in this case is scheduled for April 15. Learn more It was reserved under articles 420 and 120 of the CrPC. READ ALSO | Ameesha Patel in trouble, fraud complaint filed against her and her business partner WHAT IS THE CASE? Complainant Ajay Kumar Singh said the actress and her business partner took Rs 2.5 crore from her for making and advertising a movie called Desi Magic. According to Ajay Kumar, Ameesha Patel and her business partner said they would return the money with interest after the film was completed. Filming for Desi Magic started in 2013. However, the film has not yet been released. When the filmmaker asked Ameesha Patel for his money, she didn’t pay him back. After many delays, she handed him two checks of Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh in October 2018, which bounced. READ ALSO | Ameesha Patel says people laughed when she came in Mercedes, Hrithik Roshan to Maruti while filming Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

