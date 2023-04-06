3 reasons why the end of the Bollywood franchise is near

Shah Rukh Khan at the launch of the Nita Ambani Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, said And in the end, there is no business like show business.

Although we admit that the entertainment industry has been a lucrative business for many years despite the boycott buzz and negative sentiment around Bollywood.

It is important to recognize that the landscape is constantly changing. Consumers are demanding more nuanced forms of storytelling where they can resonate with the characters.

This may involve the growing irrelevance of Rohit Shetty’s Copverse and YRF Productions’ Spyverse.

Although this does not mean the end of commercial masala cinema. Watch the meteoric success of KGF, Pushpa: the rise And RRR. I enjoy the hoots, claps, and whistles when a drippingly masculine hero with explosive background music pops onto the screen. It’s fun and really entertaining! But what is worrying is the franchise fatigue that is about to set in and the formulaic approach that will lead to the demise of this business model.

Charm lost even in Hollywood



FRJ

All successful franchises have very deep roots. For example, MCU is based on decades of comic book stories. The world of superheroes in MCU has prompted Bollywood to create multiple universes through crossovers of films set in similar settings.

It was nice in Pathane when Tiger entered. But the question is the placement of the characters. Will this approach continue to seduce us?

Watch the fate of the much-loved James Bond, who lost all his charm by dint of churning quantity and betting on the success of his name.

The copverse/spyverse relies heavily on superficial storytelling that is more focused on action and spectacle than character development and plot. The depiction of individual cops and spies having world-altering effects is mind-boggling and has no lasting impact.

Lack of realistic representations



Thunder Road Pictures

The fight sequences are often a showcase of slow-motion punches and lack the choreography and realism of movies like John Wick. The lack of depth in the storytelling will make it difficult for audiences to connect with the characters and invest in the franchise.

He often relies on clichés and tropes to tell his stories. The portrayal of cops and spies as invincible, larger-than-life characters capable of solving any problem is unrealistic and does not reflect the reality of law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Lack of character development



Pictures of Junglee

The overreliance on clichés will make it difficult for the franchise to appeal to audiences who seek more nuanced and realistic portrayals of such professions as Delhi Crime, Jai Bhim And Razi. While some may argue that popcorn performers shouldn’t be compared to a slice of drama, the stark contrast can give directors a run for their money.

The bottom line

For a business model to be sustainable, it must be valuable, rare and inimitable. The value will slowly begin to diminish in such films, they are not uncommon, to say the least, and have been copied or can be easily copied by other film makers.

The focus on guaranteed profits rather than creating unique franchises leads to a lack of creativity in the entertainment industry. This raises the age-old debate between art and commerce.

We would like to know if you like this kind of cinema and if you have a different vision. Comment your opinions below.