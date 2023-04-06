Bollywood roundup: Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Priyanka Chopra, and more…





Mumbai– Filmmaker-actress Bipasha Basuyou and her husband Karan Singh Grover became the proud parents of a baby girl last November. They have been very private and protective of their daughter’s photos being in the public domain. Filmmaker-actressyou and her husbandbecame the proud parents of a baby girl last November. They have been very private and protective of their daughter’s photos being in the public domain. But now the couple have let their guard down and shared their first photo of themselves on social media. The “Race” actress recently took to her Instagram to share 2 images of Devi. The adorable photos melted the hearts of fans of the acting couple. Bipasha wrote in the caption, “Hello world a I am Devi #devibasusinghgrover.” The couple’s industry friends reacted to the photo and took to the comments section to share their blessings. Dia Mirza blessed Devi in ​​the comments section and wrote, “God bless you Devi. I like you! And I can’t wait to hold you. Vivan Bhathena called him “sunshine” and Kajal Aggarwal called him the “cutest little munchkin”. Kajal Aggarwal reacted to the post, writing, “Cutest little munchkin, love and blessings to little Devi.” Susanne Khan wrote, “She’s absolutely gorgeous, God bless you three loads of love darling.” Actress Sagarika Ghatge also wrote: “Cutie pie a God bless your princess.” Rajiv Adatia wrote: “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww she is so cute!!!! God protect you!!!” Priyanka to star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in ‘Heads Of State’ action movie Angels- Ahead of the worldwide launch of the streaming spy series “Citadel”, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is getting back into business with Amazon Studios, this time with John Cena And Idris Elbe in “Heads of State”. The film cameras roll in May. “Nobody” filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an early draft of Harrison Query based on Query’s original idea, reports Deadline. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film, which we first told you about, is described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. The producers are Peter Safran and John Rickard of the Safran company. The EPs are Cena, Elba and Marcus Viscidi. According to ‘Deadline’, in February 2021, Priyanka became a New York Times bestselling author with her memoir ‘Unfinished’. She will star with Richard Madden in Prime Video’s “Citadel,” which is set to begin streaming April 28. On the film side, she will next star in Sony’s “Love Again” and more recently in Netflix’s Oscar-nominated feature “The White Tiger”, which she also produced. Chopra Jonas’ production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures, is currently on its first film and television deal with Amazon Studios and has also partnered with Paramount Global to create original content that focuses on diversity and… inclusion for its entertainment and youth channels. Apurva Asrani and Vivek Agnihotri slam KJo for remark on Anushka Sharma’s career Mumbai– It’s one of those days when producer-entrepreneur Karan Johar receives reviews on the Internet. Writer-editor Apurva Asraniwho is known for his work in ‘Aligarh’, and director of ‘The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri slammed KJo on something he said in the past. It’s one of those days when producer-entrepreneurreceives reviews on the Internet. Writer-editorwho is known for his work in ‘Aligarh’, and director of ‘The Kashmir Files’slammed KJo on something he said in the past. An old video of KJo telling the Bollywood actress Anouchka Sharma that he wanted to “murder his career” has surfaced online and netizens including Apurva and Vivek are not happy, to put it mildly. In 2016, Karan said at an event that he asked Aditya Chopra not to cast Anushka in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”. Sharing the same video on her Twitter, Apurva Asrani tweeted on Thursday: “‘I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma’s career’ – Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016. Jokes I’m sure, but still a valid point in the raging debate between insiders and outsiders. Vivek, who saw the tweet, shared it on his feed adding his opinion to the same thing he wrote: “Somebody’s only hobby is making or breaking careers. If Bollywood is in the gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘behind the scenes’ politics against talented foreigners.” The video in question is from the 18th MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2016. Karan attended the event along with his actresses ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ Anushka and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the promotion of the film which is known for its hit music. Speaking to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, KJo had said: “I wanted to completely murder Anushka Sharma’s career because when Aditya Chopra showed me her picture I was like ano no you don’t need to sign Anushka Sharma. There was another lead actor that I wanted Adi to sign. Siddharth Anand at the controls of “Tiger vs Pathaan” Mumbai– The Bollywood spy universe is witnessing a post Big Bang moment. After it was earlier reported that Jr NTR would be joining “War 2” as an antagonist, another spy universe movie has face-locked for the director designation. The film ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ will be directed by Siddharth Anandwho is delighted with the historic success of “Pathaan”. The Bollywood spy universe is witnessing a post Big Bang moment. After it was earlier reported that Jr NTR would be joining “War 2” as an antagonist, another spy universe movie has face-locked for the director designation. The film ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ will be directed bywho is delighted with the historic success of “Pathaan”. The film will feature a ruthless showdown between the two of India’s biggest movie superstars – Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan. Speaking about the new development, a seasoned business source said, “Aditya Chopra has immense confidence in Siddharth Anand to deliver a great visual spectacle that has never been seen before with ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’. Siddharth gets a dream cast of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reuniting for their first full-fledged movie since ‘Karan Arjun’ and Siddharth will also get all the support he needs to mount ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ as the biggest movie ever. which India has never produced. Earlier, Sidharth fans were disappointed that he won’t be directing ‘War 2’ – his 2019 hit director’s sequel when Ayan Mukerji was tasked as director, but it looks like producer Aditya Chopra is confiding in Sid greater responsibility having seen his brilliant work extracting the best of SRK and Salman in the crossover scene of ‘Pathaan’ and also looking at his brilliant box office charts given his treble hit with ‘Bang Bang !’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’. The source further mentioned, “The war chest of YRF and all of its creative might is ready to roll out a film that should go down in Indian cinema history as a record blockbuster.” YRF Spy Universe is now one of the biggest IPs in Indian cinema. Chronologically, YRF’s spy universe began in 2012 when Salman Khan took over the role of Tiger in “Ek Tha Tiger”. In 2017, Salman reprized the role of the super-spy in “Tiger Zinda Hai”. In 2019, Hrithik Roshan burst into the universe as the suave super-spy Kabir in “War.” With ‘Pathaan’, Shah Rukh Khan entered the YRF spy universe as super-agent Pathaan and delivered a massive global blockbuster. However, this universe’s spy crossover only began with “Pathaan” in what will go down in the pages of history as one of the finest cinematic moments in mainstream Hindi cinema. (IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-raveena-tandon-bipasha-basu-priyanka-chopra-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related