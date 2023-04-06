Michael K Williams: Drug dealer pleads guilty in ‘The Wire’ actor’s death





A drug dealer has pleaded guilty to selling heroin containing fentanyl to The Wire actor Michael K. Williams, which led to his death, a U.S. prosecutor has said. Irvin Cartagena “sold heroin containing fentanyl in broad daylight in New York City” and “administered the lethal dose that killed Michael K. Williams,” Damian Williams said in a statement. Cartagena, who also went through ‘Green Eyes’, is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, with a possible 40 years behind bars, after signing a plea agreement stipulating that the mixture he sold has caused the death of the actor. The Emmy-nominated actor, who played Omar Little on the acclaimed TV series The Wire and Albert “Chalky” White on the HBO series Boardwalk Empire, died of an accidental drug overdose in September 2021. The 54-year-old was open about his personal struggles with addiction and was found dead in his apartment At New York. He died of “acute poisoning from the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine,” the New York City medical examiner said. Cartagena, 39, was among four men charged in February with conspiracy to distribute contaminated heroin that killed Williams. Prosecutors said the co-conspirators “continued to sell heroin containing fentanyl in broad daylight” for several months near apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, even after learning of the actor’s death. Fentanyl is a synthetic and extremely potent opioid, approximately 50 times more potent than heroin. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration has called it “the deadliest drug threat facing this country.”

