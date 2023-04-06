Katrina Kaif was caught kissing this Bollywood villain in a closed room and then something like this happened.

Katrina Kaif, the famous actress in the Bollywood film industry, is often known for her style and fashion. Let us tell you that Katrina Kaif has completed 19 years in the film industry, she started her career through the movie Boom released in 2003.

Besides Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Gulshan Grover were seen in the main roles of the film. An anecdote related to the movie Boom has been widely heard, which you will also be surprised to hear.

Katrina Kaif’s first movie

The thing is, in her debut movie Boom itself, Katrina Kaif made headlines by kissing Gulshan Grover and Amitabh Bachchan caught her in the act. There was a liplock scene between Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover in the movie Boom.

Whose practice was both in a closed room, at the same time Amitabh Bachchan passed by and he saw them both doing it. Both were shocked to see Amitabh.

Katrina Kaif gave a kiss scene with Gulshan Grover

For your information, let us tell you that the movie Boom made a lot of headlines because of its bold content. He gave the Bollywood villain the liplock scene in the first film itself.

Years later, Gulshan Grover said in an interview that he was very uncomfortable with the kissing scene with Katrina Kaif and that was the reason why he practiced kissing with Katrina many times. in a closed room.

He told me that when I was rehearsing for the smooching scene with Katrina, suddenly Bachchan sahab came along. Seeing them, our condition worsened. He still encouraged us.

Katrina gave many films flop early in her career, but later gained the support of Salman Khan and she became a successful Bollywood actress. Katrina has worked with the three Khans, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.