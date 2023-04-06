- Swedish prosecutor: evidence points in different directions
- The type of explosive excludes a large number of actors
- State actor still “main scenario”
State actor involvement in Nord Stream pipeline attacks ‘main scenario’, says Swedish investigator
STOCKHOLM, April 6 (Reuters) – The involvement of a state actor in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosion last year is the “absolute main scenario”, although confirming the identity will prove difficult, a said the Swedish prosecutor investigating the attack on Thursday.
In September 2022, several unexplained underwater explosions ruptured the newly constructed Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines that connect Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea. The blasts occurred in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark and both countries claim the blasts were deliberate, but have not yet determined who was responsible.
The explosion in the Swedish zone occurred at a depth of 80 meters, which, according to the Swedish prosecutor, complicates the investigation.
“We think it will be quite difficult to determine who did this,” prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist told Reuters in a telephone interview.
“The people who did this were probably aware that they would leave clues behind and probably made sure the evidence didn’t point in one direction, but in multiple directions,” he added.
“That makes it difficult to clearly name an actor.”
The investigation is continuing.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrust Europe’s dependence on Russian natural gas into the political spotlight, and the destruction of Nord Stream pipelines hastened the bloc’s shift to other gas suppliers. ‘energy.
Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, each consisting of two pipes, were built by Russian state-controlled Gazprom (GAZP.MM) to pump 110 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year to the ‘Germany.
Ljungqvist said investigators were able to determine what type of explosive was used and that he ruled out “a very large number of actors”, but declined to name the explosive, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.
Although no conclusions have been drawn, there have been a number of theories about who blew up the pipelines and how.
Germany has confirmed that its investigators raided a ship in January that may have been used to transport explosives used to blow up pipelines. German media reported that the boat could have been used by a small Ukrainian or pro-Ukrainian group.
Ljungqvist said it could not be completely ruled out that an independent group, as opposed to a state actor, was behind the attack, but that was unlikely.
“There are certain companies that have certain special missions that mean they could, in theory, do this,” he said. “We are not ruling anything out, but whether it is a state actor who is directly or at least indirectly behind this is of course our absolute main scenario, given all the circumstances.”
US journalist Seymour Hersch reported earlier this year that US authorities, with the help of the Norwegian military, were behind the attack.
The United States and Ukraine have denied having anything to do with the attacks, as has Russia. Moscow, without providing evidence, blamed the explosions on Western sabotage.
Ljungqvist said the incident had become an open arena to try to influence heated debates, likely in an effort to deliberately sow confusion.
“I don’t want to comment on any specific report, but I can conclude that many hot theories can be easily dismissed based on what we know from the investigation,” he said.
Reporting by Johan Ahlander, additional reporting by Simon Johnson and Essi Lehto; edited by Niklas Pollard and Susan Fenton
