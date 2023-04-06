Joe Earley takes over Disney+ as Michael Paull exits – The Hollywood Reporter





Joe Earley continues to climb the ranks at Disney. The former Fox executive was named president of direct-to-consumer sales at Disney Entertainment, effectively adding Disney+ to a skill set that already included oversight of Hulu. Earley will fill the void created by Michael Paull, who served as president of direct-to-consumer sales at Disney Entertainment since January 2022 after joining Mouse House in late 2017. Paull is leaving Disney after a six-year run. “Joe has proven to be an amazing asset and is uniquely positioned for this role as we guide Disney’s streaming strategy going forward,” said Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, who made the announcement on Wednesday. “His extensive industry experience and deep understanding of what sets our prestigious portfolio of brands apart will be essential as we build on our strong direct-to-consumer efforts. Joe is a talented and passionate leader committed to creative excellence, and we look forward to partnering with him in this next chapter. » In his new role, Earley will work with content teams across the company to expand streaming efforts, drive programming and engagement across Disney+ and Hulu. He will continue to lead Hulu until a successor is identified for the role. The news comes as Disney and NBCUniversal tussle over Hulu’s valuation in the press. Disney retains a majority stake in the streamer and has until 2024 to decide whether or not to buy Comcast’s stake. Earley joined Disney in early 2019 and oversaw marketing and operations ahead of the launch of Disney+ in November 2019. He added content curation duties in 2021 as the streamer expanded globally. He was named president of Hulu in January 2022. “Helping launch Disney+ has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and Hulu has been inspiring and rewarding,” Earley said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful to Dana and Alan for their trust and the opportunity to lead these two incredible teams through this transformative time across the streaming landscape.” The new role comes after Earley spent more than two decades as chief operating officer of the former Fox Television Group, where he oversaw marketing, digital, research, programming, strategy and viewership and more for the group that previously included the Fox broadcast network and the now Disney-controlled 20th television studio. After leaving Fox, Earley became president of independent studio The Jackal Group alongside former Fox executive Gail Berman. Earley’s promotion comes two months after Walden and Bergman were tasked with overseeing streaming and international as part of a company-wide reorganization under CEO Bob Iger that made the business decisions to creative executives and broke up former CEO Bob Chapek’s Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution division. At the time, Paull – who had been head of streaming and helped launch ESPN+ – moved to Kareem Daniel. Daniel was Chapek’s best lieutenant and led the DMED division. After Disney surprised the industry by recruiting Iger into the CEO suite to replace Chapek, Daniel was the first to go. Earley previously reported to Paull under Chapek and Daniel’s structure. Paull’s exit comes as Disney is in the process of cutting around 7,000 jobs as Iger seeks to right-size the company with a new leadership structure as part of a broader plan to create $5.5 billion. savings dollars. The layoffs have already affected various parts of the company’s TV production and acquisition units, ABC News and other divisions. Earley, it should be noted, had worked closely with Walden for years during the latter’s former tenure atop 20th Television and the Fox broadcast network. Walden was among the top executives who joined Disney a few years ago as part of the company’s $73 billion acquisition of Fox, which included the television and movie studios, among other assets.

