Diddy Pays Sting Everyday, Angel Reese Saga & Michael J. Fox Doc

In Entertainment: Diddy Pays Sting Every Day, Angel Reese Saga and Michael J. Fox Doc

From thoughtful sampling to thoughtful documentary, here are the entertainment headlines Diddy’s $5,000 Daily Note I’ll miss youhe tapped Sting for a snippet of his iconic 1983 hit, Every Breath You Take. The leader of Police offered the classic to cut and sample, but for a sky-high price. In a How about paying $5,000 a day for anything? For Diddy, it’s a reality he’s come to terms with, and it’s for one of his most notable projects. In 1997, when he and his Bad Boy label mates collaborated on a tribute song for the fallen Notorious BIG calledhe tapped Sting for a snippet of his iconic 1983 hit,. The leader of Police offered the classic to cut and sample, but for a sky-high price. In a Tweeter Diddy dispelled rumors that he was on the hook for $2,000 a day, but that figure turned out to be $3,000 less than the actual price. Diddy also indicated that there were no hard feelings towards Sting and that the couple were in fact friends. Angel Reese, LSU and the White House The fallout from this year’s NCAA Women’s Championship game continues. Earlier this week, star forward Angel Reese turned down an invitation from the White House to celebrate the team’s championship win. Reese cited first lady Jill Biden’s invitation to the losing Iowa Hawkeyes as the reason for the rejection. “I just know that if the roles were reversed, they wouldn’t be the same. If we were to lose, we wouldn’t be invited to the White House,” she said on the Podcast I am an athlete Dr. Biden and the White House apparently turned down the offer to the Iowa women’s basketball team after press secretary Vanessa Valdivia said the Bidens were looking forward to hosting the LSU Tigers. But despite Reese’s stance not to accept the invitation, LSU athletic department officials came out and said the school “would certainly accept an invitation.” Michael J. Fox’s new doc Michael J. Fox isn’t taking the easy way out by letting his Parkinson’s rule his life, the star of the Back to the Future franchise is stepping back. In a new documentary titled Encore: A Film by Michael J. Fox, Fox confronts his diagnosis, the strain it put on his life, and how he decided to push through come hell or high water. In the doc, he talks about his abuse of pills and alcohol in an attempt to escape the reality of what he was up against and how he got sober for nearly 30 years. The documentary premiered at this year’s SXSW festival, but will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 12.

