Prosenjit Chatterjee reveals why he didn’t make a career out of Bollywood: ‘Regional actors don’t get much work in Mumbai’





One of the most popular stars of Bengali cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee is ready to captivate Jubilee audiences. The original series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane will see him playing Srikant Roy, the powerful owner of Roy Talkies. Set in the 1940s, the show will immerse the audience in “the golden age of cinema”.

As the team sat down to chat with indianexpress.com, we asked ‘Bumba da’, as Chatterjee is affectionately known, why he never pursued a career in Bollywood. While he was part of films like Aandhiyan, Veerta and Sone Ki Zanzeer in the 90s, he never came back as a top star. “I think all the regional players… it’s not like we come to Mumbai and get a lot of work. I last worked in Shanghai, it was a long time ago now,” he explained, adding that there was still a lack of opportunities for them. “At the moment there is a lot of talent and so many doors have opened. New platforms have appeared and everyone is enjoying great visibility. Language is no longer a problem. This is a great moment for the younger generation. With this show too, we are trying to do something very unique,” Prosenjit added. Moreover, many Bengali actors have already expressed concern about how they are stereotyped in typical roles, uttering dialogues like “aami tomake bhalo bashi”. Dismissing the same, Chatterjee said that actors like Mithun Chakraborty and even his father Biswajit Chatterjee have managed to break out and play all kinds of roles in Hindi movies. “Times have definitely changed. Bengali actors have done so much more,” he added. In Jubilee, the character of Prosenjit discovers an actor in the person of his assistant Binod Das and shapes his career to become a star. Since the superstar grew up around movies, we asked if a producer can really make a star and does he have personal experience. “I think it’s always the director first. The show is set in a time when producers had a bigger role. They would read a novel, call the right director, then go out and choose an actor. It was the era of theaters and studios. But things have changed now, today it’s the vision of the director and the producers that makes the stars. As for me, I think that not only them, but all the technicians have worked to make me who I am today. I owe everything to the people I worked with. Jubilee plays too Aparshakti Khurana, Siddhant Gupta, Wamiqa Gabbi and Aditi Rao Hydari. The first part, consisting of five episodes, will be released on April 7 on Amazon Prime Video, followed by five more next week.

