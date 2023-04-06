Entertainment
Spanish actress Ana Obregn reveals her surrogate baby is biologically her dead sons
Ana Obregn promised her late son that she would deliver her daughter and she did.
The Spanish actor revealed in an interview with Hello ! that the baby she recently welcomed with the help of a surrogate is not her child, but the daughter of her late son, Aless Lequio, who died aged 27 of cancer in May 2020.
This little girl is not my daughter, but my granddaughter. She’s Aless’s daughter and when she grows up I’ll tell her her dad was a hero so she knows who she is and how proud she should be of him, Obregn, 68, told the magazine.
Little Ana Sandra Lequio Obregn was born on March 20 in a Miami hospital.
Obregn shared that when her son was diagnosed with cancer, he froze his sperm before starting chemotherapy.
She said the process of conceiving her son’s baby was done on the day my child went to heaven.
What people don’t know is that it was Aless’s last wish: to have a child, she said, adding that Aless told her and her father Alessandro Lequio, a week before his death.
Obregn opted to keep her son’s samples in the US and obtain a US-based surrogate, as surrogacy is prohibited by law in Spain, by Reuters.
The only thing that kept me going every day, every second was to fulfill the mission of bringing Aless’s daughter into the world, she says, in defiance of the criticism she faces in her country native.
Baby Ana Sandra is legally the daughter of Obregns and will have dual nationality. And while she noted that the process wasn’t easy, with the legality of it all, she knew she had to carry out her son’s last wishes.
The new grandmother shared that she found out in August that the baby had been conceived and in December that it was a girl.
I am happy! Surrounded by diapers, baby bottles, all pink, full of knots and smelling of perfume, how wonderful! she says. Also, Aless Lequio loved babies and went crazy every time he saw one. He told me: I’m going to call my first daughter Ana, like you, mom.
Obregn, meanwhile, said she’s not opposed to having more grandchildren through surrogacy. My son wanted five children, she said. Maybe one day we will have a boy.
I let my son down and I couldn’t save him, but what I swore to him with my life I did and no one can take it away from me, she said. And I think there is no one in the world, when they see this beautiful girl who was so desired by her father in heaven and by me on earth and by all those who love me will not think the same way. This is something that only fathers or mothers who have lost a child will fully understand.
