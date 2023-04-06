



Bollywood Eid releases have always been highly anticipated by moviegoers in India and across the world. These movies have the power to draw huge crowds to theaters, with fans eagerly waiting for their favorite stars to hit the big screen. This year is no different, as Salman Khan’s upcoming Eid outing”someone’s brother someone’s lifeon April 21, 2023, has already created a buzz among moviegoers. Bollywood Eid Release History The tradition of releasing big-budget Bollywood films on Eid began with Salman Khan’s “Wanted” in 2009, a huge hit. Since then, Khan has been a staple of Eid releases, with films such as ‘Dabangg’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ becoming box office hits. Other stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar also released their films during Eid, adding to the festive fervor. Eid is a time of celebration for Muslims around the world, and Bollywood has taken advantage of this by showing films fitting the spirit of the occasion. With the pandemic halting theatrical releases in 2020 and 2021, the upcoming Eid release of “someone’s brother someone’s life” is expected to attract even larger crowds. Is it time to bury the hatchet and screen Bollywood films in Pakistan? Despite the controversies surrounding some Bollywood personalities, the industry remains a significant cultural force in India and abroad. The release of blockbuster movies during Eid has become a tradition that many look forward to. However, as we approach another Bhai film on Eid, Pakistani audiences are again asking the same question: Is it time to bury the hatchet and screen Bollywood films this Eid? Reasons behind the ban Pakistan banned the screening of Indian films following India’s annexation of Kashmir in 2019. This decision was taken as a sign of solidarity with the people of Kashmir, deprived of their autonomy by the Indian government. Despite the ban, many Pakistanis continue to watch Indian films on various platforms, highlighting the cultural ties between the two countries. Growing disconnect The growing push of right-wing agendas in Bollywood films has led to a growing disconnect between fans in Pakistan and the industry. The glorification of Indian nationalism and the demonization of Pakistan in films like “Mission Majnu” and “Uri: The Surgical Strike” have left many Pakistanis feeling alienated and offended. This, coupled with the political tension between the two countries, has led to a decline in the popularity of Indian films in Pakistan. Under the influence of a delusional right-wing government, Bollywood has become the tool of a bigoted majority suffering from a deep-rooted and almost pitiful inferiority complex. Should we show Bollywood movies in Pakistan? It is now evident that rewriting and twisting of history is a common trend in major project releases from the Hindi film industry. From Arjun Kapoors Panipat for Bhansalis Padmavat, the complete murder of historical facts and the alienation of Muslims and Islam is evident. Even SRK’s long-awaited star Pathan, a film about an ethnicity that hardly exists in India, was filled with propaganda and was actually a story of a mainstream actor bowing to right-wing agendas. In conclusion, while the release of Bollywood films during Eid is a highly anticipated event, it is essential to recognize the political context in which it takes place. The ban on Bollywood films in Pakistan and the growing push of right-wing programs in Bollywood films cannot be ignored, and the Indian government must take steps to address these issues. Only then can we truly embrace the cultural exchange that Eid represents and move forward towards a more peaceful and inclusive future. Galaxy Lollywood envisions a day when Pakistan and India can openly share their art, without pushing narratives that flatter right-wing extremists.

