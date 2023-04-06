2023 Emmys Supporting Actor Comedy Predictions





Variety The Awards Circuit section brings together all the news about awards and related content throughout the year, including the following: official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards, hosted by Variety awards editor Clayton Davis. Predictions pages reflect the current race standings and do not reflect the personal preferences of any individual competitor. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Forecasts are updated every Thursday. Visit the respective ceremony prediction pages via the links below: OSCARS | EMMY | GRAMMYS | TONY UPDATE: April 6, 2023 2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster in “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Colin Huton Weekly Commentary: A competitive race for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series is filled with multiple possibilities from a variety of programs. Brett Goldstein, who just won his second consecutive award for his portrayal of Roy Kent in Apple’s “Ted Lasso,” is back in the running, alongside his co-stars and co-nominees from last year, Toheed Jimoh as Sam Obisanya and Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley. Additionally, Phil Dunster, Cristo Fernández, Anthony Head, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are also eligible for recognition. The football comedy will take on a cast of beloved veterans including Harrison Ford, who at 80 is up for his first career Emmy nomination for his performance as a therapist battling Parkinson’s disease from “Shrinking “. Also from Apple TV+ and created by “Ted Lasso” alums Goldstein and Bill Lawrence, plus star Jason Segel, Ford is having a banner year that also finds him in contention for Paramount+’s “1923” drama series. Considering the premiere of ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’ at Cannes with Ford receiving a tribute, rest assured the campaign will use the exposure to their advantage. Aside from the fact that the performance is arguably one of Ford’s finest efforts, it may possibly ride a wave of adoration that has brought unawarded Hollywood legends (i.e. Henry Winkler) l ‘or Emmy. Speaking of Winkler, along with his co-stars Anthony Carrigan and Stephen Root, the Emmy winner will once again be vying for the final season of HBO’s “Barry,” which is sure to garner support. After Tyler James Williams won the Golden Globe in January, he’s a hot favorite for the second season of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” We’ll see if he can call on the talents of Chris Perfetti for the ride. And you can never count the performers of “Saturday Night Live,” with former nominees Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang in this rebuilding year’s discussion. Other stars to consider include James Austin Johnson, whose Donald Trump impersonation is the best ever in the sketch series. Many enjoyed new star player Marcello Hernandez, whose Latino spice is used in sketches such as his weekend update track “Short Kings”, which was one of the funniest moments of the season. They will be much more to talk about. Voting for Emmy nominations takes place June 15-26. Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and subject to change. And the expected nominees are: Nick Mohammad — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) Anthony Carrigan — “barry” (HBO) Other high-level possibilities Kenan Thompson — “Saturday Night Live(NBC) Mel Brooks — “History of the world part II” (Hulu) Leslie Jordan — “call me kat” (Fox) Chris Perfecti — “Abbott Elementary School” (ABC) Stephen Root — “barry” (HBO) Toheeb friday — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) Phil Dunster — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) Luke Tenny — “Contraction” (Apple TV+) Ke Huy Quan — “chinese born american” (Disney+) James Austin Johnson — “Saturday Night Live(NBC) All eligible titles (literate by network)** ** This listing or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change. 2022 Category Winner: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) — Season 2 Emmy Awards Prediction Categories DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES | TV FILM | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEADING ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEADING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SECONDARY ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPT VARIETIES SERIES | GAME SHOW | DIRECTION (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED FILM/TV) | SKETCHES OF VARIETY, SERIES, SPECIALS | Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories INTERIM GUEST, VOICE-OFF | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED | About the Primetime Emmy Awards The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American prime-time television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (recognizes achievement in craftsmanship), and Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant contributions in engineering and technology). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy has over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans and executives.

