Planet Hollywood slot viral video appears to show woman urinating

Posted on: April 6, 2023, 10:40 a.m.

Last update: April 6, 2023, 01:12 a.m.

A disturbing new video shot in a casino has gone viral on social media. Viewed 11 million times on Twitter, it apparently shows a woman urinating while sitting in front of a slot machine.

Although the casino is not identified in the video, some astute rugologists have identified it as Planet Hollywood.

Screenshot from a viral video that purports to show a woman who would rather get dirty than risk leaving her slot machine. (Picture: Twitter)

The woman, who is not identified, holds a cellphone to her left ear as liquid splashes on the base of her stool. The guess is that she didn’t want to interrupt her game for some reason.

Please note that the video contains a sexist caption used to describe the woman. (As a policy, Casino.org prohibits user content or comments that include racist or sexist comments.)

Peeing in a casino is a crime

In Nevada, intentionally urinating on a casino floor is a misdemeanor. A first-time offender can be fined up to $2,000 and/or 364 days in county jail.

If the offender is a man who decides to spare his pants, he could also face an indecent exposure charge, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

In 2021, a man allegedly urinated on himself and on the floor of the Almost Isle Downs & Casino sportsbook in Erie, Penn., according to the Meadville Grandstand log. He faced a fine of $50 plus court costs and costs of $164.25, according to the citation, which was overturned in a plea agreement.

Hiding stains is one of the main reasons why casino carpets are so busy and colorful. (Picture: Twitter)

However, the video in question may not document a crime. It is possible that the liquid is from a spilled drink or an invisible water bottle.

Plus, the whole incident may have been staged, as the video raises as many questions as it does issues. For example, how did the videographer, standing more than 3 meters away, manage to capture the exact moment when this woman urinated? In the video, ambient noise from the casino drowns out any sound from his supposed urine stream. The benefit of staging a scene for social media the virality of the media far outweighs the inconvenience, especially if the liquid is not urine and therefore not a crime to be reversed.

not so rare

Regardless of the legitimacy of the video, urinating in casinos isn’t as uncommon as you might think.

In 2007, Arnie Wexler, a recovered problem gambler who at the time operated a gambling hotline and counseling service in New Jersey, told the Louisville Courier-Journal that many high rollers wear adult diapers to avoid having to leave a slot machine or gaming table. If they don’t come prepared, he says, they just pee on the seat.

Wexler was cited for an article about a complaint filed with the Indiana Gaming Commission by a video poker player. The player decided to try his luck at the machine next to his at Caesars Southern Indiana casino.

The player found his soaked shorts needed changing much more than his luck.

Employing seat changers

For obvious reasons, casinos prefer never to acknowledge this problem. However, for the Mail-Journal article, a spokesperson for Caesars Southern Indiana made the rare admission that they have a procedure to immediately remove broken and soiled chairs from the game room.

All major casinos have seat changers, a team dedicated to removing dirty chairs and replacing their cushions, according to Wexler.

The Caesars spokeswoman admitted that her casino dropped the ball in this particular case.

Gary Green, a former casino manager in Oklahoma, he asked Casino.org not to name, confirmed how routine the pee-seat is.

“We had a whole storage area of ​​pee-soaked fabric chairs because of this weird behavior,” he said. “It was neither rare nor surprising, at least in this property.”

Why they won’t leave

I used to work in casino security, claimed one of the commenters on the new Twitter video. If they weren’t with a friend who could keep their place or [weren’t] near a bathroom, they would do their bidness (sic) on the spot. I worked 12-hour shifts and watched people not move an inch.

Compulsive gamblers often believe in the myth that once they start playing a machine, they have to keep going until they hit a jackpot, no matter what physical needs may arise.

If they were to leave, they think someone watching their game might swoop in and take advantage of their jackpot. Players often believe they can’t quit a machine if they win because it’s hot.

By the way, every possible jackpot has the same pre-programmed chance to happen every spin. There is absolutely no accumulated memory from previous rounds.