State actor remains prime suspect behind Nord Stream sabotage, investigator says | Sweden





The Swedish prosecutor investigating the Nord Stream sabotage attack said the clear main storyline was that a state-sponsored group had been involved, apparently casting doubt on theories that an independent group was responsible for the blasts of the pipeline. Mats Ljungqvist told Reuters on Thursday that while a non-state-backed plot was still theoretically possible, the type of explosive used in the bombings ruled out a large portion of the actors. According to a UN report, the three underwater explosions that severed the gas link between Russia and Germany northeast and southeast of the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea on September 26, 2022 equivalent to the power of several hundred kilograms of explosives. Swedish investigators found traces of explosives on several of the objects they examined but the type used has not yet been named. Analysts estimated that they were powered by the equivalent of 400-500 kg of TNT or 300-350 kg of Semtex, a general-purpose plastic explosive used in commercial blasting. Gran Swistek, a security specialist at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, said: “It’s a huge amount of explosives and not something you might steal from a construction site or something a black market trader would have sat in his garage”. . The destruction of three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, which had stopped carrying gas at the point of the explosions, has been the subject of intense speculation, with some theories focusing on a Nato Baltops 22 wargame two months prior, and others on a Greek project. – a Russian-flagged tanker carrying Russian oil that had drifted near the pipeline for several days. The prosecutor dismissed some of these theories as politically motivated. The incident obviously became an open arena for different attempts at influence, Ljungqvist said. These speculations have no impact on the ongoing investigation, which is based on facts and on information from analyses, crime scene investigations and collaboration with the Swedish authorities and other countries. One theory, advanced in reports in The New York Times and the German weekly Die Zeit, suggested that the attack could have been carried out by a group of six people with pro-Ukrainian affiliations, but not necessarily sponsored by the State, using a German Yacht chartered by a Polish company. Swistek said prosecutors’ comments suggested investigators shared his skepticism that a 15-meter yacht would have been enough to carry out the sabotage attack. skip newsletter promotion The most important stories on the planet. Get all the environmental news of the week – the good, the bad and the essentials Enter your e-mail adress Enter your e-mail adress Register “,”modes”:” “,”newsletterId”:”green-light”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you down to earth every week.”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of use apply. after newsletter promotion With that amount of explosives, it’s hard to conceive how they could have used just a yacht, which isn’t to say the yacht didn’t play a supporting role, he said. The Swedish prosecutor expressed doubts whether his investigation, which focuses on whether national interests or security were threatened by the explosions, would yield a conclusive answer. We work unconditionally, turning every stone and leaving nothing to chance, Ljungqvist said. Our hope is to be able to confirm who committed this crime, but it should be noted that this will likely be difficult given the circumstances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/apr/06/nord-stream-sabotage-pipeline-blasts The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related