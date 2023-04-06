



Emily Ratajkowski says she “basically quit acting” because the film industry is “f–-ked up”. The 31-year-old hit Hollywood in a candid new interview with the Los Angeles Timessaying she “felt like a piece of meat” having to impress the men who control the cinema. Ratajkowksi rose to fame in 2013 after appearing in the raunchy music video for Robin Thicke’s hit song, “Blurred Lines.” The brunette quickly transitioned into acting, making her big-screen debut in 2014’s “Gone Girl.” She went on to star in numerous films, including We Are Your Friends and I Feel Pretty. But the beauty hasn’t been seen on screen since 2019’s “Lying and Stealing,” and she failed to land a role in last year’s hit film “Triangle of Sadness.” However, Ratajkowski told The Times that she doesn’t miss making movies. “I didn’t feel like, Oh, I’m an artist who performs and that’s my outlet,” she explained, saying she found creative fulfillment in other areas. “I felt like a piece of meat that people were judging by saying, does she have anything other than her [breasts]?”, she simply added.





Ratajkowski made her big screen debut in 2014’s “Gone Girl.” She is portrayed in the film. 20th Century Fox Licensing/Merchandising / Everett Collection





The brunette is seen in the 2015 film “We Are Your Friends”. She now says she’s “basically quit” acting. Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection Ratajkowski further told The Times that in her five years as a Hollywood actress, she felt vulnerable to “power dynamics and the power wielded by the boys’ club.” She added that she was forced to become digestible for the powerful men of Hollywood. Thus, at the beginning of 2020, she dismissed her acting agent, her sales representative and her manager. I didn’t trust them, she said I was like, I can handle receiving phone calls. I will make those decisions. None of you have my best interests at heart. And you all hate women.





“I felt like a piece of meat that people were judging by saying, does she have anything other than her [breasts]?’ Ratajkowski added bluntly. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic In the interview, Ratajkowski also discussed an essay that appeared in his bestselling book, “My Body,” which came out in 2021. In the essay, the brunette wrote that she attended an industry party with her then-husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, which made her extremely uncomfortable . “I thought about how [Bear-McClard] had slipped into the room, a room full of men who only two years before had kissed Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraged their young female clients to date him in hotel rooms, she wrote. “I hated that my husband was tied to these men. Ratajkowski told The Times she had a fight with Bear-McClard that night, before alleging that her “clearly drunk” agent told her she “was so famous she looked like Pamela Anderson before hepatitis C”. “Maybe that’s why I’m not really into male POVs right now,” she said of the event and the film industry in general. “It’s a crazy world. Like, Hollywood is fucked up. And it’s dark.





Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard on May 9, 2022 in New York City. The couple separated last year. Raymond Room/GC Images Ratajkowski is now in the midst of a bitter divorce from Bear-McClardwho has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. The Post has reached out to Ratajkowski’s representatives for comment.

