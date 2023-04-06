We’re breaking the news: Sinatra Bar & Lounge will be accepting reservations this Saturday











pinterest NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 6, 2023) – Calling all Frank Sinatra fans visiting Nashville, there’s a new bar in town where visitors can enjoy souvenirs while dining on Italian cuisine. Icon Entertainment Group announced thatSinatra Bar and Loungewill begin taking reservations this Saturday, April 8 for the highly anticipated new property. Reservations can be made online atSinatraNashville.com or by calling 615-866-2224. The Lunch, Dinner, Cocktail and Dessert menus are now available on the site. Children under 5 years old are not allowed. Adults 21 and over only after 8:30 p.m. Developed in partnership with Frank Sinatra Enterprises and located in the Icon-owned Southern Turf Building, Sinatra Bar & Lounge celebrates Frank Sinatra’s enduring cultural legacy and brings a Manhattan and Palm Springs vibe to Nashville’s historic Printers Alley . The restaurant’s menu features many of the Chairman of the Board’s favorites, traditional Italian dishes and steaks, complemented by libations and the careful attention to aesthetic detail that has made Icons properties one of the most popular and popular. Nashville’s most engaging. The warm and intimate atmosphere features a selection of rare photographs of Sinatra, his friends and associates, as well as some of his own artwork and paintings. Live music will be presented daily. About Sinatra Bar & Lounge Opened in 2023, Sinatra Bar & Lounge celebrates Frank Sinatra’s enduring cultural legacy and his special connection to Music City with a distinctive Rat Pack-era atmosphere in the heart of Nashville’s historic Printers Alley. Located in the Icon Entertainment Groups Southern Turf building, the warm and intimate atmosphere of Sinatra Bar & Lounges features an extraordinary collection of Sinatra memorabilia, ticket stubs and the official program from the singers’ 1976 performance at the Grand Ole Opry with Count Basie has photographs and many of Sinatra’s own paintings, as well as live music daily. A carefully curated menu includes some of Sinatra’s personal favourites, traditional Italian dishes, prime steaks, a range of classic cocktails and two rare whiskeys inspired by Sinatra by Jack Daniels. Offering one of Nashville’s most unique and elevated entertainment experiences, Sinatra Bar & Lounge is a must-visit for any Ol Blue Eyes fan. For more information visit:SinatraNashville.com.

