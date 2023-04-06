10 Bollywood sports movies to watch when your motivation runs out

Movies and sports are integral to the growth of every Indian. And when the two come together in the form of a film, whether it’s a fictional match or a biography of a sportsman, the excitement is at its peak. Movies inspire you, give you that much-needed adrenaline rush, and maybe even motivate you to play sports. Chills, finesse and enthusiasm guaranteed.

We list 10 awesome Bollywood sports movies

Dangal (2016)

Audiences get a glimpse into the journey of daughters PhogatGeeta, Babita and Rituet of the man behind it all, their father, Mahavir Phogat, on the big screen in this 2016 blockbuster starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Here is a man, an amateur wrestler, who fought against the world to raise his daughters to be wrestlers. Seeing the girls start out as kids to become professional athletes finally had all of us glued to our seats. The film was a big hit and broke all records, it was not only the highest grossing Indian film but also the highest grossing sports film in the world.

Chak De! Indian (2007)

It’s impossible to guess how the film will end before it even begins. But that’s what we love about movies about redemption. This film is raw, but told with immense sincerity and passion. It’s one of the perfect underdog stories with a coach (played by SRK) and his team of girls who put themselves before the country. Training sessions, locker room conversations and coaches’ speeches make the film moving and make you want to be a part of it. The film gave us iconic scenes and dialogue and will motivate us to achieve the impossible.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

This sports movie came ahead of all the others on the list but feels as fresh as ever. An engaging storyline with seamlessly integrated sport, a brilliant soundtrack, and stellar performances from the cast make this a memorable film. An inter-collegiate bicycle race becomes super important for many students as Aamir Khan (playing Sanjay) avenges his brother’s loss to rival Shekhar. Sanjay plays a bum at the start of the film, but heartbreak and a mission to make his school and family proud sees him grow into a responsible, compassionate and considerate man, enough to see him cross the finish line as the winner. .

The River (2001)

This 2001 masterpiece was much more than a cricket match. At the beginning of the film, one can wonder about the direction in which the film is heading. Yet every scene, every dialogue is an accumulation of this scene of epic confrontation between the protagonist and the antagonist, which decides the fate of the film. Set in British times, the film perfectly combines fact and fiction when a group of villagers team up to defeat their ruler, champion of sport, in a match of cricket, in hopes of abolishing taxes for the entire province. during three years. The movie made us fall in love with cricket all over again. Whether it’s the performances, the music by AR Rahmans, or the events of the match itself, Lagaan was and continues to be a film that teaches you that it’s not over until it’s over. not finished.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

This film is based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, who has won the Asian Games twice, once at the Commonwealth Games and is an Olympian. With Indias Partition playing a huge role in making athletes, we realize why he despises Pakistan so much. Farhan Akhtar effortlessly stepped into the shoes of the legendary Singh, making us feel like we were seeing the real Milkha on celluloid.

Iqbal (2005)

Iqbal is hands down the most underrated movie on this list. It revolves around the life of a cricket-obsessed boy named Iqbal (played by debutant Shreyas Talpade), who has been deaf and dumb since birth. Despite his physical disability and his strict father, he does not stop or give up on his dream of representing India as a bowler. His trainer (played by Naseeruddin Shah) helps him get closer to his goal. This very inspiring film tells us that every dream, no matter how impossible it may seem, is worth fighting for.

MS Dhoni – The Untold Story (2016)

April 2, 2011 is a date all Indians will remember, thanks to Mahendra Singh Dhoni. While audiences have grown up watching the swashbuckling drummer and former Indian captain, affectionately known as Thala, the film which starred Sushant Singh Rajput gives us so much more than we asked for. He shows us his humble beginnings and everything that went on behind the scenes to make him one of the country’s greatest sports legends. Listening to Dhoni ends in style. India winning the World Cup is sure to give you goosebumps.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

This biographical film about Paan Singh Tomar, a soldier turned rebel, shows how, once a gold medalist at the National Games, he chose arms against the system. The film is honest and raw, and Irrfan Khan, who mastered the language and mannerisms of the dacoit to perfection, couldn’t give a truer performance. The scene where he reminds a reporter that despite being a seven-time winner of the National Games, he remained anonymous while the murder and kidnapping brought him fame touches the audience. With drama, humor and tragedy brought together in one film, this film shows how society and sport can bring out the best and the worst in an individual.

Mary Come (2014)

Life is not only about overcoming physical challenges, but also about overcoming mental challenges. And who does it better than a sportsman? The film is the biography of Indian boxing champion Mary Kom, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas. It’s a success story that begins with years of struggle and follows the journey of her sport despite being married with twins. You will be amazed by the sheer display of power, strength and sportsmanship that the woman commands. It will teach you that in the midst of setbacks, the comeback will always be remembered and worth pursuing.

Mukkabaaz (2017)

Sometimes things go wrong in life and one new obstacle after another stands in your way. Well, that’s exactly what this movie is about. It is the fictional story of a local boxer named Shravan Singh (Vineet Kumar Singh) who falls in love with the niece of the local politician and head of the State Boxing Federation. The film, much like the performance of the protagonists, packs a punch because it shows the sport and the people who run the show for what it is. This darkness draws you even more to the film and makes you want to root for Singh to prevail and overcome every obstacle that stands in his way.