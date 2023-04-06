Death of Michael K Williams: Drug dealer pleads guilty to supplying The Wire actor with heroin containing fentanyl | Ents & Arts News

A man has pleaded guilty to supplying actor Michael K Williams with heroin containing fentanyl, which led to his death in 2021.

Irvin Cartagena, 39, sold the drug in “broad daylight” in New York, according to attorney Damien Williams, who said it “fueled addiction and caused tragedy”.

“In doing so, he administered the lethal dose that killed Michael K Williams,” added the lawyer.

The Wire star was found dead at his home at the age of 54 after an overdose in his Brooklyn penthouse.

Cartagena pleaded guilty and signed an agreement with prosecutors stating that the heroin and fentanyl mixture he sold to Williams led to his death.

Prosecutors said Cartagena and his alleged co-conspirators continued to sell heroin containing fentanyl around apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan, even after learning of the actor’s death.

Cartagena’s plea to one charge of conspiracy to distribute drugs was filed in federal court in Manhattan.

His sentencing is set for August 18, when Cartagena will face a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a possible sentence of up to 40 years.

Another defendant in the case pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

“A measure of justice”

Williams’ death came despite the New York Police Department launching an investigation involving a paid informant making controlled purchases of heroin from the same block where the actor purchased drugs.

The day after his death, the informant went back to buy more drugs from the same group and recorded a conversation in which some of them talked about Williams’ overdose.

One of them denied selling drugs containing fentanyl.

Last year, four men were charged in Manhattan federal court with narcotics conspiracy, alleging the distribution of heroin containing fentanyl.

Cartagena was arrested in Puerto Rico and charged with narcotics conspiracy the same year.

At the time, New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Brooklyn police detectives “live this case, never giving up on their investigation until they can bring justice to Michael K. Williams and his family.”

Who was Michael K Williams?

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Williams left school early to pursue a dancing career and worked with big-name stars such as Madonna and George Michael.

He then found himself starring opposite Tupac Shakur in the 1996 film Bullet.

Williams, an Emmy-nominated actor and producer, rose to prominence in 2002 with his critically acclaimed role as Omar Little on The Wire, which even caught the eye of former US President Barack Obama, who praised his work.

The star was also known for his role as Albert “Chalky” White on the hit series Broadwalk Empire from 2010 to 2014.

Shortly after the actor’s death, tributes poured in of friends and colleagues in the entertainment world – and in a statement, HBO, the network where Williams grew up as an actor, said his death was an “immeasurable loss”.

He said: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for over 20 years.

“As the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was loved by all who had the privilege of working with him.

“We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”