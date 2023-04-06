Lawmakers meet with Bob Iger and Hollywood creators to discuss China – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Members of a House select committee on China met with Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and then a group of Hollywood filmmakers and executives on Wednesday amid concerns over the industry’s business practices in terms of engagement with Beijing.

The committee chair, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), was joined by nine other members, including its ranking member, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL).

According to a source close to the committee, the hour-long meeting “was constructive and frank”.

Gallagher expressed concerns about censorship and Iger spoke about “the relationship with the Chinese Communist Party and how it has changed,” among other topics, the source said.

Iger was joined by other Disney executives, and they explained that “their goal is not to change stories,” the source said, adding that the executives explained how they had tried to distinguish between the cultural and political demands of Chinese censors. “They admitted it was a value judgment and they don’t always get it right,” the source said, pointing out that sometimes the studio complies and sometimes it doesn’t.

The private meeting was arranged with Iger as lawmakers from both sides focus on China’s influence on American business and culture. Hollywood has been targeted by members of Capitol Hill in recent years for high-profile instances in which movies were edited or their scripts changed to appease Chinese censors.

In 2020, Gallagher was among lawmakers who previously sent a letter to Disney CEO Bob Chapek about Mulane and concerns about Disney’s work with authorities in Xinjiang, the region where Uyghur Muslims have been held in detention camps. The United States declared that the Chinese government had committed genocide against the ethnic population.

Gallagher raised the issue again at the meeting, the source said, and Iger explained how measures have been put in place to ensure such a situation does not happen again. The types of requests the studio receives from Chinese film authorities were also discussed.

Gallagher said he wants Iger to testify on Capitol Hill at some point, but it’s unclear if that’s still a possibility.

Disney’s overall policy in the countries where it operates is that “we seek to share our stories in their original form as we and the artists involved created them. If we make changes for legal or other reasons, they will be as restricted as possible. We will not edit where we think it would impact the storytelling. In these circumstances, we will not distribute the content in this market. »

Disney has a large footprint in China beyond movie releases, including Shanghai Disneyland, which opened in 2016. The park is majority-owned by Shanghai Shendi Group, with Disney holding a 43% stake, according to company documents. ‘business.

Other members present at the meeting included Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI), Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), Rep. representing Ritchie Torres. (D-NY) and Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA).

Later Wednesday, five House committee members and 17 industry representatives met at Cecconi’s in West Hollywood for an off-the-record session in which prominent Hollywood figures shared their experiences of doing business in China. The group included filmmakers, executives and producers, as well as representatives from academic and industry associations, but the names of the participants were withheld to allow for a more candid discussion.

Producer Chris Fenton, who served as an unpaid adviser to the committee, said the meeting touched on Chinese film quotas, revenue sharing, technology swaps, forced edits, premeditated censorship and “things that go beyond the Chinese border”.

Fenton said the goal was to “ensure there was as broad a perspective as possible on the situation and to ensure that members were given as comprehensive an education and a sense of the nuances and pressures of everything.” the world when it comes to China.”

He added: “Overall the idea was, ‘How can we come together to push back the things that have gotten out of hand?

In a recent op-ed, Fenton wrote that the industry, at the center of culture and commerce, should work with lawmakers so that “our community can help maintain these two vital bars of connection while helping to design policies and regulations we can live with as an industry.

“Without healthy collaboration with Washington, I fear Hollywood will attempt to maintain the status quo as China continues to impose its enormous leverage on the market, forcing broad industry compliance even as its industry National cinema continues to grow, moving American movies to theaters and smartphones,” he wrote.

The House group was also planning meetings with Silicon Valley executives on Thursday and was due to meet Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday.

The committee – named the Restricted Committee of the Communist Party of China – held its first meeting in February and was unusual for the bipartisan focus on concerns about China’s influence.

During an appearance on Confront the Nation in February, Gallagher said 60 minutes“I think we can have a productive conversation with companies that have substantial business interests in China, and we want to make sure that the power of the Chinese economy doesn’t incentivize some companies to betray American values.”

Lawmakers have criticized studios for self-censorship in the way films are edited as a way to get into China. One incident that created an uproar was when the trailer For Top Gun: Maverick showed the character of Tom Cruise wearing a bomber jacket with two of the flag crests, for Taiwan and Japan, replaced by other symbols. The flags were restored when the film was finally released last year, but not in China.

When he was Attorney General, William Barr cited reports that in the case of Marvel Studios strange doctorthe filmmakers changed the nationality of a major character from a Tibetan monk to Celtic.