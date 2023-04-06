Entertainment
Diddy said he pays Sting ‘5k a day’ to sample his music
Thanks to Every Breath You Take, Diddy pays Sting every day he wakes up generously.
Rapper and music producer Sean Diddy Combs has confirmed he sends the English rocker thousands of dollars a day for sampling the tube of Fonts 1983 in his 1997 song I’ll miss you.
In 2018, the former police leader told the breakfast club that it’s true that he earns two thousand dollars a day for this sample, taken from a song he wrote. Responding to the clip resurfaced on Wednesday, Diddy tweeted that wasn’t exactly the case.
No, he said5K per day.
If that number is to be believed, it’s over $1.8 million in annual payments. For some Twitter followers, the billionaire hip-hop moguls the cheeky correction was lowkey the biggest unintended flex.
Puff different money, said one user.
Although it looks like the daily rate has increased significantly since Stings 2018 claim (lots of inflation?), Diddy doesn’t seem to care.
Love to my brother @OfficialSting! wrote the rapper.
Diddy released Ill Be Missing You to honor his friend and collaborator Notorious BIG, killed in March 1997 in Los Angeles. The slow-paced tribute, which featured Biggies widow Faith Evans and 112, reached No. 1 on the Billboards Hot 100 on June 14, 1997 and earned Diddy his first Grammy Award. (The Police won two Grammys for the original track, including Song of the Year in 1983.)
But the rapper and his label Bad Boy Records would never have obtained the rights or would have forgotten to ask permission to use the sample before releasing the remix. If they had, Diddy could have been on the hook for a much smaller payout over the past two decades. prick for follow-up for copyright infringement and eventually won the right to claim 100% of the royalties on the remix.
In the 2018 interview, Sting told Breakfast Club hosts Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy that he is generally open to letting other musicians sample his music with permission.
I just want to make sure they’re not talking idiots, he said. A sample for former President Trump, however, seems out of place.
Even after the success of Ill Be Watching You, Sting said Diddys was responsible for the daily payments for the rest of his life. Diddy eventually asked for permission to sample the Police song, Sting added, and the two have since become very good friends.
