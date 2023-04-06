2023 Emmys Lead Actor Limited Series or TV Movie Predictions





2023 Emmy Predictions:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology or Television Movie “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

netflix Weekly Commentary: With shocking SAG winner Sam Elliott (“1883”) not eligible for this year’s Emmys, a tight race of acclaimed actors is vying for Emmy recognition. Evan Peters has long been considered a frontrunner for his work as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s hit Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” However, Daniel Radcliffe’s joy and talents are celebrated with his performance in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”, a parody of the legendary musician. New to the Emmy landscape, The Roku Channel is putting all of its resources into making sure the film, which premiered in Toronto last September, isn’t forgotten. We can’t count on Jesse Plemons either, two years after his first Oscar nomination for “The Power of the Dog” (2021), he will be a potential spoiler for his interpretation of Allan Gore, who begins an affair with Candy Montgomery (played by Elizabeth Olsen) in HBO’s “Love & Death”. We shouldn’t count on Michael Shannon, who could be an overall deal with his co-star Jessica Chastain for “George & Tammy” and Steve Carell, who is easily the standout performer on FX’s “The Patient.” Voting for Emmy nominations takes place June 15-26. Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced on July 12. Check back every Thursday for the latest updates. All information is preliminary and subject to change. And the expected nominees are: Steve Carell — “The patient” (Hulu) Justin Theroux — “White House Plumbers” (HBO) Ben Wishaw — “This is going to hurt(AMC) Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers” (HBO) Jesse Eisenberg — “Fleishman is in trouble” (FX) Other high-level possibilities Ewan McGregor — “Obi Wan Kenobi” (Disney+) Sam Clafin — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (First video) Trevante Rhodes — “Mike” (Hulu) Joel Kim Booster — “Fire Island” (Hulu) Kumail Nanjiani — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu) Fionn Whitehead — “great expectations” (Hulu) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau — “The last thing he said to me” (Apple TV+) Andy Garcia — “The father of the bride” (HBO) Sylvester Stallone — “Samaritan” (First video) Josh Duhamel — “shotgun wedding” (First video) All eligible titles (literate by network)** ** This listing or category submission is not yet complete or confirmed and is subject to change. 2022 Category Winner: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Hulu) Emmy Awards Prediction Categories DRAMA SERIES | COMEDY SERIES | LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGICAL SERIES | TV FILM | LEAD ACTOR (DRAMA) | LEADING ACTOR (COMEDY) | LEADING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | LEAD ACTRESS (DRAMA) | LEAD ACTRESS (COMEDY) | LEAD ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA) | SECONDARY ACTRESS (COMEDY) | SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | TALK SERIES | SCRIPT VARIETIES SERIES | GAME SHOW | DIRECTION (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED/TV MOVIE) | WRITING (DRAMA, COMEDY, LIMITED FILM/TV) | SKETCHES OF VARIETY, SERIES, SPECIALS | Creative Arts and Other Emmy Categories INTERIM GUEST, VOICE-OFF | SHORT FORM | DOCUMENTARY | MUSIC | ANIMATED | About the Primetime Emmy Awards The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known as the Emmys, are presented by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American prime-time television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (recognizes achievement in craftsmanship), and Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant contributions in engineering and technology). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy has over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors, artisans and executives.

