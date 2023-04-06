



There’s a reason we haven’t seen Emily Ratajkowski in all the new movies lately. The model has already appeared in films like missing girl, we are your friendsAnd I feel beautiful. On the big screen, she was last seen in the 2019 film lie and steal with Theo James. Most recently, she appeared as a special guest on the Showtime talk show Contract last year, though she hasn’t taken on any new acting work on the big or small screen since before the pandemic.

Now Ratajkowski says it’s all intentional, according to a new interview with the Los Angeles Times. She describes feeling discouraged by the Hollywood experience after appearing in several films, learning first-hand what it’s like to seek work in Tinseltown as an up-and-coming actress. She now feels that in order to play big roles, she would have to make herself vulnerable to “power dynamics and the power wielded by boys’ clubs”. Wanting to be taken seriously as a performer and not reduced to her looks, Ratajkowski explains in the interview how she hired professionals to help her prove she was a “serious actress with longevity.” The job would come, but the model always felt objectified by producers who couldn’t see past her looks. “I didn’t think, ‘Oh, I’m an artist who performs and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat that people judged by saying, “Does she have anything other than her [breasts]?” she notes. Related: 15 Actors Who Took A Long Break In Hollywood (And Then Came Back)

Emily Ratajkowksi has no interest in returning to Hollywood vertical entertainment Meanwhile, Ratajkowski is currently in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with Uncut Gems producer Sean Bear-McClard, who recently faced sexual misconduct allegations. In his book, My body, Ratajkowski describes how she can’t help but think her husband is bidding on Harvey Weinstein by encouraging young female Hollywood hopefuls to go on dates with the now imprisoned producer. Hating how her husband was “at all connected to these men,” Ratajkowski suggests the situation also makes her feel worse about Hollywood in general. “Maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in male POVs,” Ratajkowski suggests. “Because they were lies. And I’m not talking about infidelity. -Ked up. And it’s dark.” She added: “Obviously it would be nice to be with someone who is in the industry or understands it, but I don’t think I can.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://movieweb.com/emily-ratajkowski-quits-acting/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related