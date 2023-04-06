



Gracie Hart Brooks Editor-in-Chief

Something new is blooming at DuCard Vineyards. Etlan Winery grows pick-your-own tulips. The 20,000 tulips in seven varieties are new this year, planted on the back lawn outside the tasting room at the forefront of Shenandoah National Park. Owner Scott Elliff said the splash of color adds to the natural beauty of the winery location. We had an interview with a Dutchman who knows all about tulips, which helped us get started, he said. The truth is, we just thought it would be fun and beautiful, so why not? Tulips give customers another look they appreciate at DuCard, Elliff added. While you’re tasting our wines, you can stroll through the tulip field, choose a dozen to take home, take great photos of the kids in their Sunday best or Easter and more. The tulips are just beginning with flowering which started about a week ago. Some, Elliff said, are in full bloom, including yellow and purple, while others are just coming out. Anyone who wants to pick tulips can do so for $15 a dozen. The winery provides scissors and wrapping paper. People also read… DuCard has many events coming up this spring, including a visit from the Easter Bunny on Sunday. An egg hunt will be held at 1 p.m. with live music by Nicholas Darden. From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Next Sunday will be the matching chocolate and wine event with master chocolatier Ann Czaja. An Earth Day event with the Friends of the Rappahannock will take place on April 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and there is live music on the terrace on Friday evenings and Sunday afternoons. For more information, to make reservations or to buy tickets for the chocolate event, visit ducardvineyards.com. Stay up to date with what’s going on Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailyprogress.com/community/madisonnews/entertainment/something-new-is-blooming-at-ducard/article_7932cbf4-d2f4-11ed-bc47-1b31f02b556a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related