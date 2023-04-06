Girl, 16, argues with python from Hollywood patio – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





HOLLYWOOD, FL. (WSVN) – A fearless South Florida teenager has stepped in to catch a scaly intruder that slithered into someone’s backyard. Onya Lee Golighty is 16, a sophomore in high school, a softball player, and a lover of all things meandering since she was 6 years old. Little Me was like, Wow so cool,” Onya said. After 10 years of owning a pet with her longtime friend Osceoola, as well as studying these creatures, it all led to the moment she caught an 11ft reticulated python on a Hollywood patio on Monday night. I’m getting ready for bed and I got a ring notification in the neighborhood that said: Giant snake in my garden, if it’s yours, come get it, and if it’s not, come find it. look, please, said Daniel Golighty, Onya’s father. All right, let’s go, Onya said. A lot of people exaggerate, Oh it’s a huge snake, and then you’ll get there, take a look at it, and it’s literally 2 feet long, Daniel said. But when Onya went for the snake grabbing the python right under its head, it wasn’t a 2ft. It looked like he just wanted to be left alone, Onya said. It took several minutes for the python to wrap itself around its arms and fathers, but they managed to put it in a bag. Onya still has mixed feelings knowing their effect on the ecosystem. I feel bad. Someone dumped him, she said. But one thing she doesn’t give in to is fear. How can anyone be frightened by this face? Onya said. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, they take these issues seriously. They urge people who see pythons or any other illegal animals in Florida to call them immediately. Onya said they called the FWC and handed them the snake. The python has most likely been eliminated. Onya plans to make her life work, to help others overcome their fears of other animals, including snakes. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

