Entertainment
From Marilyn to Margot: The Goddess is a Crowd-Loving Celebration of Women in Cinema | Art
In 2014, a French short film titled Majorit Opprime (Oppressed Majority) went viral. The short film, directed by Elonore Pourriat, sees her male lead Pierre subjected to the indignity and terror that women face every day on the streets, in the workplace and even in their homes, creating a world towards where men are treated with casual contempt, even violent contempt, by women. The video has been viewed over 13 million times on YouTube and remains a stark reminder of gender inequality.
But this isn’t the first time this shoe-on-the-other-foot scenario has played out on screen. More than 100 years earlier, Alice Guy-Blach, another French director, widely considered the world’s first female director, had had a similar idea. Her 1906 film Les Results du fminisme (The Consequences of Feminism) also confuses gender roles. Guy-Blaches’ men reinventing the Belle Époque powder their noses, sew, nurse young children and fend off the unwanted advances of sexually dominating women who spend their time smoking, drinking and quietly reading the newspapers.
Guy-Blach’s seven-minute silent image is just one of more than 150 assets on display at the Acmis Goddess exhibition, which opened this week in Melbourne and will run until October, in the part of the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces programme.
Acmi said the show is designed to honor artists who have challenged narratives, challenged expectations and transcended tropes, while revealing how screen culture has influenced society’s perception of femininity. Guy-Blach’s seminal film is just one example of how women have used cinema to take control of how the world sees them. Other tactics may have been more subtle, but no less powerful.
The pink satin dress worn by Marilyn Monroe to portray Diamonds are a Girls Best Friend in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes is a fitting opening: The iconic evening gown was an 11 a.m. costume change, chosen by film producers to project an image Monroe’s wiser after her nudes were sold to Playboy.
The Monroes dress has since become a symbol of the shameless embrace of feminine trickery and has continually resurfaced in pop culture, invoked by everyone from Madonna to Kendall Jenner. In Goddess, you can see versions worn by model Winnie Harlow, actor Margot Robbie and Pitjantjatjara and Yankunytjatjara actor Elaine Crombie, in front of a heady montage of the many dresses reimagined on screen. It’s a clever way for curators to ask bettors the fundamental questions of exhibits: what makes a screen goddess? And how did the women themselves influence this concept? Bethan Johnson, curator of exhibitions, wanted Goddess to celebrate the artists who have done so much to help challenge ideas about the fragility of women; a hot pink dress is as good a uniform as any to do so.
Compact and serene, the salmon atmosphere of the exhibition lends a discreet warmth to the courage it showcases. The subversion of patriarchy does not necessarily benefit from its emulation. This fact was all too well understood by many of the wonderful women highlighted in the exhibit, trailblazers like Dorothy Dandridge, the first black woman to be nominated for an Academy Award; Fearless Nadia, an Australian woman who became Bollywood’s leading stuntwoman in the 1930s and Pam Grier, famous for her performance as the indomitable Coffy in the classic Blaxploitation Shaft and the lead role in Quentin Tarantinos Jackie Brown.
Costumes and quirky movie posters are mixed with curiosities like Mae Wests’ footprints (used to design bespoke shoes), an exhibit dedicated to the hagsploitation genre that features a tongue-in-cheek ad by Bette Davis looking for a steady job in Hollywood in a 1962 edition of Variety. Citing her 30 years of experience in the film industry, the 54-year-old wryly adds that she is still mobile and more affable than rumor has it.
From Marlene Dietrichs’ revolutionary white tuxedo to Michelle Yeohs’ battle gear from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Goddess hosts an impressive collection of original costumes, including the transformative wardrobe of the unforgettable renegade Thelma in Thelma and Louise, played by Senior Exhibits Ambassador Geena Davis, whose non-profit organization, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, partnered with Acmi to curate the exhibit. (After Melbourne, Goddess is about to tour the world.)
Doing away with most of the fancy interactivity, the curators at Goddess have instead opted for a sleek visitor experience that isn’t overwhelming or boring. In a welcome respite from the HD horrors of modern smart TVs, powerful Acmis projectors and screens honor the vintage prestige of films and clips on display with glamorous effect. Perfectly tuned soundscapes accompany each exposure without interfering with those nearby. All in all, it’s a pleasant meander through 120 years of women’s history on screen, resplendent in all the grit and glamor one hopes to see.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/apr/07/from-marilyn-to-margot-goddess-is-a-crowd-pleasing-celebration-of-women-on-film
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Sources: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Judge Juan Merchan threatened after former President Donald Trump’s impeachment
- Amid death threats, Bollywood actor Salman Khan buys a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. Details inside
- Tony Cote First Nations Winter Games returns after pandemic
- Cape Cod-based clothing store opens seasonal location in Palm Beach
- Imran Khan should enjoy security in accordance with status of former Pakistani PM: Court
- Students invited to audition to play The Jungle Book
- Obama’s shooting tips for Stephen Curry
- Lance Reddick’s cause of death revealed: Wire actor dies of heart disease aged 60
- At the age of 20, Harvey emerges as the young American hockey star 102.3 KRMG
- NewJeans: How a K-pop group became an overnight fashion favorite
- Purdue Ag Week to Celebrate Indiana, International Agriculture
- Donald Trump gets a boost from millennial polls