Gone Girl actor quit acting and fired his entire crew due to Hollywood mistreatment





missing girl Star Emily Ratajkowski opens up about quitting acting due to mistreatment in Hollywood. The model appeared in a few high-profile music videos, including Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines,” before making her film debut in David Fincher. missing girl as a student having an affair with Ben Affleck’s teacher. Ratajkowski then acted in films we are your friends, Cruise, I feel beautifulAnd welcome to the house alongside Aaron Paul, though she hasn’t starred in a movie since 2019 lie and steal. VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ratajkowski opened up about why she quit acting, mostly because of the mistreatment by men in Hollywood. Ratajkowski explained in depth how Hollywood is “damn», did not value her as an artist and objectified her. Read some of his comments below: I didn’t feel like I was saying, “Oh, I’m an artist who performs and this is my outlet.” I felt like a piece of meat that people judged by saying, “Does she have anything other than her [breasts]Maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in male POVs. Because they were lies. And I’m not talking about infidelity. It’s a fucked up world. For example, Hollywood is screwed. Learn more about why Emily Ratajkowski quit acting After his support in missing girl garnered praise, Ratajkowski and her team began looking for pieces to prove she was a “serious actress with longevity“She found some success with more supporting roles, although she didn’t feel like Hollywood valued her as an artist. Instead, she craved to find success because an actor depended on getting done”digestible for the powerful men of Hollywood.” As a result, Ratajkowski fired his entire team, including his acting agent, sales rep, and manager. She said of her team, “I didn’t trust them. I can handle receiving phone calls. I will make those decisions. None of you have my best interests at heart. And you all hate women.” Although Ratajkowski essentially quit acting, she continued to audition for roles, including in the Best Picture nominated film. triangle of sadnesslosing the role of Yaya to the late Charlbi Dean. A major experience missing girl The escape had that turned her away from Hollywood was a party she attended with her now estranged husband, Uncut Gems producer Sean Bear-McClard. In an essay in his book My bodyRatajkowski remembers being in a room full of men who were friends with convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein and encouraged “their young clients to make an appointment with him in hotel roomsRatajkowski is currently embroiled in a contentious divorce and custody battle with Bear-McClard, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. Source: Los Angeles Times

