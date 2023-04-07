Charlie Day’s ‘Fools Paradise’ Parodies Hollywood in First Footage





charlie day has certainly made a name for himself with It’s always sunny in Philadelphia, horrible bosses, and a list of other projects, but he now adds a new title to his CV – director. Before its release, vanity lounge gave a first look at Day’s upcoming debut film, Crazy paradise.

The film, which apparently pokes fun at the Hollywood lifestyle, stars Day as a man recently released from a mental health facility who is stagnant in life. However, he then runs into a struggling publicist, played by Ken Jeon, who notices that Day’s character looks like a top method actor who refuses to leave his trailer and realizes that this may be the big break he’s been looking for. A still from the film provided by Vanity Fair shows Day and Jeong together, with Jeong’s character looking extremely happy to have found Day, who is dressed in a tuxedo and looks ready for Hollywood. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT As the film progresses, Jeong and Day cross paths with other Fool’s Paradise large ensemble cast, which includes Kate Beckinsale, Adrian Brody, Commmon, Jason Sudeikis, Edie Falco, John Malkovichand the late Ray Liotta in one of his last roles. Additional photos show Day and Brody on what appears to be a western-style film set, as well as an angry-looking Liotta grabbing Day by the throat and Day sitting in a desk, not looking too happy. While the details of these characters haven’t all been fleshed out, Vanity Fair noted that the set will portray “quirky costars, a pushy producer, a demanding director, and a fallen action hero.” RELATED: The Best Charlie Day Movies, Ranked By IMDB Day previously told Collider that his wife Mary Elizabeth Elliswho co-starred alongside Day in The weather is always good and also has a role in the project, should have producer credit on Crazy paradise. “With every decision, I was constantly saying, ‘What do you think? What do you think?’ for many years in the manufacture of [Fool’s Paradise]. So, yeah, she’s been a good partner in that regard,” Day said.

Day has built a high profile career While Day had small roles on shows like Renew 911! And Law and order, it was his role on The weather is always good which propelled him to stardom. Day played Charlie Kelly, the excitable, alcoholic co-owner of Paddy’s Irish Pub, for all 15 seasons of the show, and also served as co-creator, executive producer and writer. The show – and Day’s performance – endeared him to fans, and The weather is always good continues to be one of the most beloved comedies of all time. Day continued to flex his comedic chops with roles in Horrible bosses and its sequel. He is also known for starring in movies like The Lego Movie, The Lego Movie 2, and the Pacific Rim franchise. Currently, he can be heard as the voice of Luigi in Universal’s highly rated Super Mario Bros movie, which has already broken several box office records. crazy paradise was directed by Day off a screenplay he wrote. The film was produced by Christopher Lemole, Andrew Levitas, John Rickard, Tim Zajaros, And Alex Saks. Executive producers include Kirk Michael Fellows, Manu Gargi, Dan Fellman, And Rob Gough. crazy paradise will be released by Roadside Attractions on May 12, 2023. New stills from the film can be seen below: Image via Vanity Fair Image via Vanity Fair Image via Vanity Fair Image via Vanity Fair

